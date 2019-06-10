Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts Report 2019 - Revenues will Fall by 14% to $177 Billion in 2024

DUBLIN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pay TV revenues [subscription fees and PPV movies and TV episodes] for 138 countries peaked in 2016 at $205 billion. Revenues will fall by 14% to $177 billion in 2024. This is the same level as 2010 - despite the number of pay TV subscribers climbing by 380 million between 2010 and 2024.



Eight of the top 10 countries will lose revenues between 2018 and 2024. The US will fall by $21 billion - or down by 22%. US pay TV revenues peaked in 2015, at $106 billion, but its total will drop to $76 billion in 2024. The US is not the only loser, the UK will fall by nearly $1 billion between 2018 and 2024 - or down by 14%.



On a positive note, India will gain $1 billion in pay TV revenues between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to $6.32 billion - up by nearly 20%. India will move up from sixth to third place over this period. The second biggest winner will be Indonesia, with a $786 million gain.



Revenues will decline in 51 countries between 2018 and 2024 - so that means that they won't fall in 87 countries.



The top five countries will account for 59% ($105 billion) of global pay TV revenues by 2024. The next 15 countries will bring in a further 23% ($40 billion). Therefore, the top 20 countries will contribute 82% of pay TV revenues by 2024.

The Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report covers 276 pages in two parts:

A 76-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , Mexico , UK and USA )

, , , , , , , , UK and ) An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2024) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables; covering pay TV revenues [subscriptions and on-demand revenues for movies and TV episodes].

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e019zs



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

