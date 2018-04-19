Global Pay TV Revenue Market 2017-2023: Revenues Peaked in 2016 at $205 Billion but Will Fall by 11% by 2023

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global pay TV revenues peaked in 2016 at $205 billion. Revenues will fall by 11% to $183 billion in 2023, despite the number of pay TV subscribers rising by 9%. Revenues per subscriber are declining as more homes convert to bundles.
North American revenues will fall by a huge $22 billion between 2017 and 2023. The global decline will be $19 billion, so the other regions will grow overall. Western Europe will lose $2 billion but Asia Pacific will record a $3 billion increase.
The Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report estimates that eight of the top 10 countries will lose pay TV revenues between 2017 and 2023. Revenues will decline in 47 of the 138 countries covered in the report between 2017 and 2023.
Published in April 2018, the Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report covers 292 pages in two parts:
- A 92-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. NEW FOR 2018: Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, UK and USA)
- An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2023) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables; covering pay TV revenues [subscriptions and on-demand revenues for movies and TV episodes].
Key Topics Covered:
Pay TV subscribers (000)
Revenues (US$ million)
- Stand-alone digital cable revs
- Double-play dig cable TV revs
- Triple-play digital cable TV revs
- Digital cable TV subs revenues
- Digital cable TV on-demand revs
- Digital cable TV revenues
- Analog cable TV subs revs
- Cable TV revenues
- Stand-alone IPTV revenues
- Double-play IPTV revenues
- Triple-play IPTV revenues
- IPTV subscription revenues
- IPTV on-demand revenues
- IPTV revenues
- Satellite TV subscription revs
- Satellite TV on-demand revs
- Satellite TV revenues
- DTT subscription revs
- DTT on-demand revenues
- DTT revenues
- Subscription revenues
- On-demand revenues
- Total revenues
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)
- Stand-alone digital cable subs
- Double-play dig
- cable TV subs
- Triple-play digital cable TV subs
- Ave digital cable (subs & VOD)
- Analog cable TV subs
- Stand-alone IPTV subs
- Double-play IPTV subs
- Triple-play IPTV subs
- Average IPTV (subs and VOD)
- Pay Satellite TV (subs)
- Pay Satellite TV (subs and PPV)
- Pay DTT (subs)
- Pay DTT (subs and PPV)
- Average monthly ARPU
