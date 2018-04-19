Global Pay TV Revenue Market 2017-2023: Revenues Peaked in 2016 at $205 Billion but Will Fall by 11% by 2023

Global pay TV revenues peaked in 2016 at $205 billion. Revenues will fall by 11% to $183 billion in 2023, despite the number of pay TV subscribers rising by 9%. Revenues per subscriber are declining as more homes convert to bundles.



North American revenues will fall by a huge $22 billion between 2017 and 2023. The global decline will be $19 billion, so the other regions will grow overall. Western Europe will lose $2 billion but Asia Pacific will record a $3 billion increase.



The Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report estimates that eight of the top 10 countries will lose pay TV revenues between 2017 and 2023. Revenues will decline in 47 of the 138 countries covered in the report between 2017 and 2023.



Published in April 2018, the Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report covers 292 pages in two parts:

A 92-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. NEW FOR 2018: Profiles for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Italy , Japan , UK and USA )

, , , , , , , , UK and ) An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2023) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables; covering pay TV revenues [subscriptions and on-demand revenues for movies and TV episodes].

Key Topics Covered:



Pay TV subscribers (000)



Revenues (US$ million)



Stand-alone digital cable revs

Double-play dig cable TV revs

Triple-play digital cable TV revs

Digital cable TV subs revenues

Digital cable TV on-demand revs

Digital cable TV revenues

Analog cable TV subs revs

Cable TV revenues

Stand-alone IPTV revenues

Double-play IPTV revenues

Triple-play IPTV revenues

IPTV subscription revenues

IPTV on-demand revenues

IPTV revenues

Satellite TV subscription revs

Satellite TV on-demand revs

Satellite TV revenues

DTT subscription revs

DTT on-demand revenues

DTT revenues

Subscription revenues

On-demand revenues

Total revenues

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)



Stand-alone digital cable subs

Double-play dig

cable TV subs

Triple-play digital cable TV subs

Ave digital cable (subs & VOD)

Analog cable TV subs

Stand-alone IPTV subs

Double-play IPTV subs

Triple-play IPTV subs

Average IPTV (subs and VOD)

Pay Satellite TV (subs)

Pay Satellite TV (subs and PPV)

Pay DTT (subs)

Pay DTT (subs and PPV)

Average monthly ARPU

