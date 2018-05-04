Global Payment Security Market 2012-2018 & 2022 - Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks and Data Breaches

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Payment Security Market By Type (POS, Web & Mobile), By Component (Solutions Vs. Services), By Solution (Antivirus & Firewall, Data Encryption, Tokenization & Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global payment security market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 14% by the end of 2022, on the back of increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches, worldwide.
Growing popularity of payment security solutions and services can also be attributed to the requirement of following Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) guidelines, government initiatives towards promoting the cashless mode of payments, and increasing awareness among end users towards payment security.
Moreover, growth in the number of digital payments such as credit/debit payments, mobile wallets and online payments is also expected to aid the payment security market, globally, during forecast period.
Global Payment Security Market, 2012 - 2022 discusses the following aspects of payment security market globally:
- Payment Security Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (POS, Web & Mobile), By Component (Solutions Vs. Services), By Solution (Antivirus & Firewall, Data Encryption, Tokenization & Others), By End User, By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the global payment security market are
- Symantec Corporation
- Gemalto NV
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- CA Technologies
- Trend Micro Inc.
- Thales e-Security, Inc.
- VASCO Data Security International, Inc.
- Transaction Network Services Inc.
- RSA Security LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Payment Security Market Landscape
6. Global Payment Security Market Outlook
7. Global Payment Security Market Attractiveness Index
8. North America Payment Security Market Outlook
9. Europe Payment Security Market Outlook
10. Asia-Pacific Payment Security Market Outlook
11. South America Payment Security Market Outlook
12. Middle East & Africa Payment Security Market Outlook
13. Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fpct6r/global_payment?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-payment-security-market-2012-2018--2022---increasing-number-of-cyber-attacks-and-data-breaches-300642147.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article