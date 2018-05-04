Global Payment Security Market 2012-2018 & 2022 - Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks and Data Breaches

Global payment security market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 14% by the end of 2022, on the back of increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches, worldwide.



Growing popularity of payment security solutions and services can also be attributed to the requirement of following Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) guidelines, government initiatives towards promoting the cashless mode of payments, and increasing awareness among end users towards payment security.



Moreover, growth in the number of digital payments such as credit/debit payments, mobile wallets and online payments is also expected to aid the payment security market, globally, during forecast period.



Global Payment Security Market, 2012 - 2022 discusses the following aspects of payment security market globally:

Payment Security Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (POS, Web & Mobile), By Component (Solutions Vs. Services), By Solution (Antivirus & Firewall, Data Encryption, Tokenization & Others), By End User, By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the global payment security market are



Symantec Corporation

Gemalto NV

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

CA Technologies

Trend Micro Inc.

Thales e-Security, Inc.

VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

Transaction Network Services Inc.

RSA Security LLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Payment Security Market Landscape



6. Global Payment Security Market Outlook



7. Global Payment Security Market Attractiveness Index



8. North America Payment Security Market Outlook



9. Europe Payment Security Market Outlook



10. Asia-Pacific Payment Security Market Outlook



11. South America Payment Security Market Outlook



12. Middle East & Africa Payment Security Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



