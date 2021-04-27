Global PayTech Ventures (GPT) Invests in Cardlay -- the first cloud-based platform to integrate instant card issuance and automated expense management into a single digitized platform

Javier Perez, Founder and Managing Partner of GPT and recently appointed Vice Chairman of Cardlay's Board said, "We're excited about Cardlay because their unique platform provides massive value to their customers worldwide — banks, companies, and their cardholders. Cardlay provides a real-time overview of transactions, and expenditures, complete visibility and optimization in all processes and this integration is both unique and valuable."

Cardlay's all-in-one digitized platform is the first to connect critical components of the payments value-chain.

Cardlay's solution resolves long-standing problems facing commercial banks and issuers, including service fragmentation, lost profits, compliance risks and business inefficiencies. Their white-label platform offers a coherent digital user experience with real-time data and helps companies automate business processes, by leveraging the integration between credit cards, travel expense management (TEM) and EU-VAT reclaim.

"We provide banks with a solution to build new revenue on existing portfolios, secure retention and gain new market shares. We deliver higher card adoption, new net revenues, cost savings and market differentiation by leveraging our fast, scalable business model," said Jørgen Christian Juul, CEO and Founder of Cardlay . "We've developed a tech platform to supply and partner with global market leaders within ERP (enterprise resource planning), expense management, accounting and payment infrastructure, thereby connecting and optimizing the ecosystem."

Cardlay works in collaboration with Eurocard, SEB and PWC in the Nordics and FIS and Mastercard globally. Their interoperable platform is PCI DSS certified and hosted on a closed AWS environment with the highest level security certification.

Cardlay integrates and improves the value chain by applying advanced enrichment and data transfer solutions delivered to multiple EMS and ERPs through certified APIs. Their product suite is designed to be fast, modular and scalable.

The 4 core components of Cardlay's platform:

Card Management - a user-friendly interface to manage all corporate cards in real time. Able to instantly issue, load, block and centrally manage all payment cards (physical and virtual).

- a user-friendly interface to manage all corporate cards in real time. Able to instantly issue, load, block and centrally manage all payment cards (physical and virtual). Corporate Client App . - the mobile frontend for corporate cardholders and the first line of digital support and service for users. Cardlay's intuitive mobile experience offers transaction enrichment, expense and mileage reporting, digital receipts, card activation/blocking, instant notifications and more.

. - the mobile frontend for corporate cardholders and the first line of digital support and service for users. Cardlay's intuitive mobile experience offers transaction enrichment, expense and mileage reporting, digital receipts, card activation/blocking, instant notifications and more. Travel Expense Management (TEM) - offers a real-time overview of all corporate expenses for all cardholders across an enterprise. The plug-and-play expense management (EM) solution provides fully-automated and real-time expense handling process and data integration to enterprise resource systems.

- offers a real-time overview of all corporate expenses for all cardholders across an enterprise. The plug-and-play expense management (EM) solution provides fully-automated and real-time expense handling process and data integration to enterprise resource systems. VATTAX - allows users to automatically reclaim European VAT directly from the cardholder app through partnership with Vattax (quality assured by PwC). Reclaiming VAT has traditionally been difficult, time-consuming and consequently avoided, thereby costing organizations.

Cardlay also provides an online portal to comprehensive training, guides and examples for go-to-market, onboarding and support to assist banks and issuers with platform implementation.

Milestones

Cardlay's accomplishments include:

Partnership with FIS

Partnership with Mastercard

Partnership with Eurocard

Digital offering for existing and new corporate clients in 28 European countries

Nearing close of a significant partnership deal with world-leading ERP system

About Cardlay

With an experienced team based in Denmark, Cardlay is a strategic partner to banks, card issuers and processors in the digital transformation process. Cardlay enables white label partners to strengthen digital relationships with customers and stay relevant in a new era of digital banking. In addition to US-based GPT, Cardlay is also backed by leading Nordic VC investors Seed Capital, SEB Venture Capital and PreSeed Ventures.

