Global PC Games Software Market Report 2023: Could Games and Streaming Create a New Business Model - The Metaverse and MILEs

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PC Games Global Software Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PC Gaming Market Report analyzes and quantifies the global market for PC game software.

The PC Gaming Market Report report delivers analysis and forecasts of the market that companies rely upon for actionable intelligence and guidance that supports sound decision-making.

The PC game market has exploded in recent years with global revenue approaching $40 billion. This diverse market includes major sub-segments and regional variations. Games like Fortnite and League of Legends attract tens of millions of users on a regular basis.

Products like Roblox and Minecraft encourage consumers to build their own games. Increasingly consumers are playing across platforms as services like Microsoft's Game Pass subscription service allow for play between PC and Xbox console systems.

The PC Games Global Software Market is a 200-page report provides a deep dive analysis into the major players, trends, and opportunities in this dynamic global market. The report goes inside the numbers to examine issues like esports, indie game development and the growing trend toward consumers building custom PCs.

In addition to detailed analysis, the report comes with a separate Excel file with historic numbers and the latest updated forecasts. Forecasts seperate out revenue and users not only by region but also by business model including pay-to-play, games as a service, free-to-play, and high-end versus low-end games.

Company Profiles

For investors or those trying to understand the competitive landscape of the PC game space the report provides detailed profiles of 25 leading companies. This includes established players like Valve, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard, Tencent, Nexon and others, but also newcomers like Enad Global 7 and Embracer Group.

In 2021, PC game provider Roblox had a record IPO of over $30 billion. Analysts are closely examining the market for the next big opportunity so DFC remains on top of it. Over 70 pages of the report are devoted to looking at the strategies and potential for leading players in the PC game space.

Key Trends Discussed

PC Game Distribution

Subscription-Based Games

Social, Casual and Browser Games

eSports

Indie Game Development

Virtual Reality

Free-to-Play Games

High-End PC Games-as-a-Servuce (Battle Royale, MOBA, FPS)

High-End PC Game Hardware and Accessories

Emergence of Asia , MENA, Latin America and other regional markets

Key Topics Covered:

I. Executive Summary

How to Use This Report

Overview

Top Trends in PC Games

The PC as a Steady Game Platform

The PC is about Core Gamers

Western PC Game Market Takes Off

Games as a Service

Indie Development

New Distribution Channels and Cloud Gaming

Could Games and Streaming Create a New Business Model?: The Metaverse and MILEs

The Growth of eSports and Spectator Games

New Technology: VR & More Powerful GPUs

Methodology and Terminology

Types of Data Used

Terminology

II. History of PC Games

III. PC Game Business Models

Overview

Pay-to-Play PC Game Business Models

Premium PC Games: Pay-to-Play

Steam, Indie Development & Online Distribution Pay-to-Play

Games-as-a-Service

Freemium/Free-to-Play (F2P) Games

NFT (Non- Fungible Token)

Token) PC Game Subscription Models

Low-End PC Games-as-a-Service: Browser & Social Network Games

High-End PC Games-as-a-Service: MMO, FPS, MOBA and Battle Royale

IV. PC Game Genres

V. Worldwide PC Game Software Market

Overall

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe and Russia

and MENA

Asia

Latin America

VI. PC Game Forecasts

Overall Forecasts

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe and Russia

and MENA

Asia

Latin America

VII. Top PC Game Companies

Activision Blizzard

Big Fish Games/Churchill Downs/Aristocrat Leisure

Bigpoint

Bungie

CD Projekt

Electronic Arts

Embracer Group

Enad Global

Epic Games

Gameforge

Goodgame Studios

Media and Games Invest (MGI)/KingIsle/Gamigo Group/Wild Tangent

Microsoft

National Geographic Animal Jam

NCSoft

NetEase

Nexon

Paradox Interactive

Roblox

Tencent

Riot Games

Valve

Steam

Wargaming.net

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elb24r-games-global?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets