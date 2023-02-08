Global PCR Market Forecasting and Analysis Report 2023-2027: Disruption Looms as Diagnostics Moves Out of the Hospital

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PCR Markets. Forecasts for qPCR, dPCR, Singleplex & Multiplex Markets and by Application, Product and Place. With Executive and Consultant Guides, Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 Diagnostics is driving PCR into a dominant technology role and spurring the growth of new PCR based technologies. Will thermal cycling become obsolete?

Are singleplex tests going to be obsolete? Will routine respiratory screening become a reality? Will diagnostics move into the Physician's Office or even the Home? Will digital PCR become the new lab standard?

The report forecasts the market size over five years with the only analysis available that breaks out Singleplex and Multiplex testing markets. PCR has proved itself in the market. And the new generation of PCR, digital PCR promises to keep that success going. Driven even faster by the huge demand for pandemic diagnostics.

New levels of sensitivity have implications for Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Screening markets. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success.

Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are PCR Technologies?

2.2 PCR and Syndromic Testing

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 PCR - Guide to PCR Technologies

3.1 Concepts

3.1.1 Method

3.2 Applications

3.2.1 Finding Specific DNA

3.2.2 Measuring DNA

3.2.3 Medical and Diagnostic Applications

3.2.3.1 Carrier, prenatal and tissue typing

3.2.3.2 Cancer Diagnosis and Management

3.2.3.3 Infectious Disease - New Levels of Accuracy and Sensitivity

3.2.3.4 Forensic Applications

3.2.3.5 Science and Research

3.3 PCR - Advantages and Disadvantages

3.4 Different Types of PCR

3.4.1 Simple Changes

3.4.1.1 Multiplex-PCR

3.4.1.2 VNTR PCR

3.4.1.3 Asymmetric PCR

3.4.1.4 Long PCR

3.4.1.5 Nested PCR

3.4.1.6 Quantitative PCR

3.4.1.7 Hot-start PCR

3.4.1.8 Touchdown PCR

3.4.1.9 Assembly PCR

3.4.1.10 Colony PCR

3.4.1.11 Suicide PCR

3.4.1.12 Cold PCR

3.4.2 Digital PCR

3.4.2.1 Droplet Digital PCR

3.4.2.2 Comparison between dPCR and Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

3.4.2.3 Digital PCR in Use

3.4.2.4 Digital PCR Commercial History

3.4.3 Isothermal PCR

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 A New Standard

5.1.2 Down the Curve We Go

5.1.3 Multiplexing

5.1.4 Syndromic Diagnostics Looks Unstoppable

5.1.5 The Genetic Blizzard

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve

5.2.2 The Other Guys

5.2.3 Systemic Roadblocks

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1 The Instrumentation Curve

5.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Hospital

5.3.4 Disruption Looms

5.3.5 The Next Five Years

6 PCR Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Agilent, Qiagen Nab FDA Approvals for Lung Cancer Treatment CDx

6.3 HealthTrackRx Investing in Rapid Turnaround Times

6.4 LEX Dx Developing Ultra-Fast Low-Cost PCR

6.5 Next-Gen Dx Technologies Face Uncertain Future

6.6 Rover Dx Developing All-Optical Rapid POC qPCR Platform

6.7 ProtonDx Plans Rapid Molecular Dx Instrument

6.8 Innova Medical Group Licenses MDx Tech

6.9 MicroGEM to Grow Market for 30-Minute RT-PCR System

6.10 Precipio Receives CE-IVD Mark for Cancer Panels

6.11 Siemens Healthineers to Develop Next-Gen MDx Platform

6.12 New York State Approves Enzo Biochem HPV Molecular Test

6.13 Grip Molecular Developing Biosensor Panel to Detect Respiratory Infections

6.14 Co-Diagnostics Seeks EUA for At-Home PCR Diagnostic System

6.15 Chelex-Based Protocol to Reduce Cost, Time for PCR Testing

6.16 Finnish Firms to Form Point-of-Care Testing Firm

6.17 Visby Medical Scales Up Handheld PCR Test for STIs

6.18 DnaNudge Raises $60M

6.19 Roche Reports Diagnostics Revenue Up 51 Percent

6.20 BforCure Preparing Multiple ID Panels for PoC qPCR Platform

6.21 Enzo Biochem, CLX Health Partner for C19 Testing for Travel

6.22 Bio Molecular Systems Gets Approval for Portable PCR Cycler

6.23 Roche Acquires GenMark

6.24 Handheld qPCR Devices Close to Commercialization

6.25 Nuclein Closes $14M in Funding

6.26 WuXi Diagnostics Closes $150M Series B Financing Round

6.27 Visby Medical to develop rapid Flu-COVID PCR test

6.28 Thermo Fisher to acquire Mesa Biotech

6.29 Scope Fluidics Secures €6.2M Supporting Rapid MDx

6.30 SARS - Testing Demand to Continue 'Through 2022, and Beyond'

6.31 Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection

6.32 Fluidigm Saliva Test for SARS-CoV-2 Uses Extraction-free RT-PCR

6.33 Visby Medical Gonorrhea Test Wins $19M AMR Diagnostic Competition

7 Profiles of Key PCR Companies

7.1 Abacus Diagnostica

7.2 Abbott Laboratories

7.3 Accelerate Diagnostics

7.4 Ador Diagnostics

7.5 ADT Biotech

7.6 Agilent/Dako

7.7 Akonni Biosystems

7.8 Alveo Technologies

7.9 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

7.10 Anatolia Geneworks

7.11 Applied BioCode

7.12 Applied DNA Sciences

7.13 Aurora Biomed

7.14 Aus Diagnostics

7.15 AVIVA Systems Biology

7.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.18 Binx Health

7.19 Biocartis

7.20 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.21 Bioneer Corporation

7.22 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

7.23 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

7.24 Bruker

7.25 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

7.26 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.27 Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

7.28 Cue Health

7.29 Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH

7.30 Diagenode Diagnostics

7.31 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.32 Enzo Biochem

7.33 Eurofins Scientific

7.34 Fluxergy

7.35 Genetic Signatures

7.36 GenMark Dx (Roche)

7.37 Hibergene Diagnostics

7.38 Hologic

7.39 Immunexpress

7.40 Inflammatix

7.41 Invetech

7.42 Janssen Diagnostics

7.43 Karius

7.44 Lexagene

7.45 LightDeck Diagnostics

7.46 Luminex Corp

7.47 Maxim Biomedical

7.48 Meridian Bioscience

7.49 Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

7.50 Millipore Sigma

7.51 Mobidiag (Hologic)

7.52 Molbio Diagnostics

7.53 Nanomix

7.54 NGeneBio

7.55 Novacyt

7.56 Operon

7.57 Panagene

7.58 Perkin Elmer

7.59 Precipio

7.60 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

7.61 Promega

7.62 Prominex

7.63 Qiagen

7.64 QuantuMDx

7.65 Quidel

7.66 Randox Toxicology

7.67 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

7.68 SD Biosensor

7.69 Seegene

7.70 Siemens Healthineers

7.71 SkylineDx

7.72 Sona Nanotech

7.73 SpeeDx

7.74 Standard BioTools

7.75 T2 Biosystems

7.76 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.77 Veramarx

7.78 Veredus Laboratories

7.79 Vircell

7.80 Visby Medical

7.81 XCR Diagnostics

7.82 YD Diagnostics

7.83 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Appendices

United States Medicare System: Laboratory Fees Schedule

The Most Used IVD Assays

The Highest Grossing Assays

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aovz2z-markets?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets