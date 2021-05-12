Global PCR Markets Forecasts Report 2021-2025: Covid-19 Drives PCR Market Expansion - New Multiplex Markets See Accelerated Development Outlook

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PCR Markets: Forecasts for qPCR, dPCR, Singleplex & Multiplex Markets with Executive and Consultant Guides, Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis. Updated to Include Impact of COVID-19 Diagnostics 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 Diagnostics is driving PCR into a dominant technology role and spurring the growth of new PCR based technologies. Will thermal cycling become obsolete?

The report forecasts the market size out to 2024 with the only analysis available that breaks out Singleplex and Multiplex testing markets. PCR has proved itself in the market. And the new generation of PCR, digital PCR promises to keep that success going. Driven even faster by the huge demand for pandemic diagnostics.

Are singleplex tests going to be obsolete? Will routine cancer screening become a reality? Will diagnostics move into the Physician's Office or even the Home? Will digital PCR become the new lab standard?

New levels of sensitivity have implications for Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Screening markets. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Guides

Situation Analysis

Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What are PCR Technologies?

1.2 PCR and Syndromic Testing

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Methodology

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

2. PCR - Guide to PCR Technologies

2.1 Concepts

2.1.1 Method

2.2 Applications

2.2.1 Finding Specific DNA

2.2.2 Measuring DNA

2.2.3 Medical and diagnostic applications

2.2.3.1 Carrier, prenatal and tissue typing

2.2.3.2 Cancer Diagnosis and Management

2.2.3.3 Infectious disease - New Levels of Accuracy and Sensitivity

2.2.3.4 Forensic applications

2.2.3.5 Science and Research

2.3 PCR - Advantages and Disadvantages

2.4 Different Types of PCR

2.4.1 Simple Changes

2.4.1.1 Multiplex-PCR

2.4.1.2 VNTR PCR

2.4.1.3 Asymmetric PCR

2.4.1.4 Long PCR

2.4.1.5 Nested PCR

2.4.1.6 Quantitative PCR

2.4.1.7 Hot-start PCR

2.4.1.8 Touchdown PCR

2.4.1.9 Assembly PCR

2.4.1.10 Colony PCR

2.4.1.11 Suicide PCR

2.4.1.12 Cold PCR

2.4.2 Digital PCR

2.4.2.1 Droplet Digital PCR

2.4.2.2 Comparison between dPCR and Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

2.4.2.3 Digital PCR in Use

2.4.2.4 Digital PCR Commercial History

2.4.3 Isothermal PCR

3. Industry Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

3.1.6 Public National/regional lab

3.1.7 Hospital lab

3.1.8 Physician Lab

3.1.9 Audit Body

3.1.10 Certification Body

4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 A New Standard

4.1.2 Down the Curve We Go

4.1.3 Multiplexing

4.1.4 Syndromic Diagnostics Looks Unstoppable

4.1.5 The Genetic Blizzard

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 The Cost Curve

4.2.2 The Other Guys

4.2.3 Systemic Roadblocks

4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.3.1 The Instrumentation Curve

4.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

4.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Hospital

4.3.4 Disruption Looms

4.3.5 The Next Five Years

5. PCR Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

Scope Fluidics Secures €6.2M Supporting Rapid MDx

Quidel Expects SARS-CoV-2 Testing Demand to Continue 'Through 2022, and Beyond'

Malaria Assays Use CRISPR for Point-of-Care Multispecies Detection

Fluidigm Saliva Test for SARS-CoV-2 Uses Extraction-free RT-PCR

Visby Medical Gonorrhea Test Wins $19M AMR Diagnostic Competition

AMR Diagnostic Competition HelixBind Receives $3M NIH Grant to Expand Bloodstream Infection Dx Platform

NIH Grant to Expand Bloodstream Infection Dx Platform Israel's Nucleix Targeting US Market With Noninvasive Bladder, Lung Cancer Assays

Nucleix Targeting US Market With Noninvasive Bladder, Lung Cancer Assays Thermo Fisher Sees Many Complementary Offerings in Qiagen Combination

DxTerity Gets CE Mark for At-Home Blood Sample Collection Device

Fetal Cell-Based NIPT by Droplet Digital PCR Demonstrated in Japanese Pilot Study

ChromaCode Raises $28M based on new High Definition PCR Technology

based on new High Definition PCR Technology ddPCR Used for Fast and Low-Cost NIPT Screening

Study Validates ChromaCode HDPCRT Testing for Tick-Borne Pathogens

Bio-Rad's ddPCR MSI RUO Assay is available

ctDNA Monitoring Is Important for BRAF-Mutant Melanoma

Sysmex Inostics Liquid Biopsy Demonstrates Two-fold Higher Detection

QIAGEN Plans for Next-Generation Digital PCR Systems

Bioneer HIV-1 Dx Kit Gets Korea FDA Approval

New PCR Technology: Transfer-PCR (tPCR) Applications

NimaGen Licenses PCR Tech from Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust

Natera Applies Massively Multiplexed PCR to Kidney Transplants

Paragon Genomics, MGI Tech Form Distribution Alliance

Synlab Pharma, Biotype Collaborate on Gastrointestinal, Endometrial Cancers

Qiagen, NeuMoDx Ink Partnership, Merger Agreement

Bruker to Acquire Majority in Hain Lifescience GmbH

Curetis to Cut 30 Percent of Workforce as Part of Strategic Restructuring

Cancer Early Detection Firm Ark Launches With $40M Series A Investment

Series A Investment PredictImmune Wins £100K Grant for Study of IBD Prognostic

Biocartis, AstraZeneca Partner on European Lung Cancer Biomarker Study

llumina Ventures Leads €16M Series A Investment in Digital PCR Firm Stilla Technologies

Bio-Rad Wins USDA Food Safety Testing Contract

Luminex, XCR Diagnostics Sign Nucleic Acid Amplification Tech Licensing Deal

6. Profiles of Key PCR Companies

Abbott Diagnostics (Alere)

Accelerate Diagnostics

Agilent

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Atlas Genetics

Aus Diagnostics

BD Diagnostics

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics

bioMerieux

Bioneer

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Bruker

Cepheid

Curetis

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin

Fluidigm

Fusion Genomics

GenePOC Diagnostics

GenMark Dx

Hologic

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexigene

Luminex

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Panagene

Precipio

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen (Statdx)

Quantumdx

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Seegene

Stilla Technologies

Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)

SkylineDx

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher

Veramarx

XCR Diagnostics

7. The PCR Markets

7.1 PCR - Global Market Overview by Country

8. Global PCR Markets - By Application

8.1 Global Market by Application - Overview

8.2 PCR Clinical Multiplex

8.3 PCR Clinical Singleplex

8.4 PCR Research

8.5 PCR Single C19

9. Global PCR Markets - By Technology

9.1 Global Market by Technology - Overview

9.2 qPCR

9.3 dPCR

9.4 Single C19 PCR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bk663

