Global PDC Drill Bits Market Report 2018: Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades, Location of Deployment & Region

The Global PDC drill bits Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends market is witnessing are increasing production of shale gas, advancements in pdc bit engineering and increase in the usage of pdc drill bits across various locations.



Based on type, the market is divided into Steel Body, Matrix Body.

On the Basis of Size of PDC Cutter, it is categorized into less than 9mm, 9-14mm, 15-24mm, above 24mm.

On considering the number of blades, the market is segmented into Less Than 6, 6-10, Above 10.

Based on Location of Deployment, market is categorized into onshore and off shore.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Atlas Copco

Baker Hughes (A Ge Company) Bhge

Benchmarking

Drill Master International

Halliburton

NOV

Rubicon Oilfield International

Schlumberger

Shear Bits

Sichuan Chuanshi Diamond Bit

Torquato

Ulterra

Varel

Volgaburmash

Western Drilling Tools

YPP

