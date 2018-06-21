Global PDC Drill Bits Market Report 2018: Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades, Location of Deployment & Region

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global PDC drill bits Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global PDC drill bits Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends market is witnessing are increasing production of shale gas, advancements in pdc bit engineering and increase in the usage of pdc drill bits across various locations.
Scope of the Report
- Based on type, the market is divided into Steel Body, Matrix Body.
- On the Basis of Size of PDC Cutter, it is categorized into less than 9mm, 9-14mm, 15-24mm, above 24mm.
- On considering the number of blades, the market is segmented into Less Than 6, 6-10, Above 10.
- Based on Location of Deployment, market is categorized into onshore and off shore.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 PDC drill bits Market, By Type
5 PDC drill bits Market, By Size of PDC Cutter
6 PDC drill bits Market, By Number of Blades
7 PDC drill bits Market, By Location of Deployment
8 PDC drill bits Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Atlas Copco
- Baker Hughes (A Ge Company) Bhge
- Benchmarking
- Drill Master International
- Halliburton
- NOV
- Rubicon Oilfield International
- Schlumberger
- Shear Bits
- Sichuan Chuanshi Diamond Bit
- Torquato
- Ulterra
- Varel
- Volgaburmash
- Western Drilling Tools
- YPP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2fnkt7/global_pdc_drill?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pdc-drill-bits-market-report-2018-analysis--trends-2017-2027-by-type-size-of-pdc-cutter-number-of-blades-location-of-deployment--region-300670299.html
