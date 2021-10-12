Global PDGFR Market Clinical Trials Insight 2026

NEW DELHI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global PDGFR Market To Witness Exponential Growth Driven By New Drug Approvals And Increasing Acceptability Across Multiple Indication Says Kuick Research

Global PDGFR Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Analysis & Data Highlights:

Research Methodology

Global & Regional Market Analysis

Global PDGFR Inhibitors Market Opportunity Assessment: > USD 4 Billion

Market & Drug Sales Insight 2020 Till 2026

Approved Drug In Market: 2 (Lartruvo & Ayvakit)

Approved PGDFR Drug Patent, Price & Sales insight 2020 Till 2026

Future market Assessment By Indication & Region Till 2026

Ongoing Clinical Trials Assessment by Status, Phase & Region

Key Market Dynamics

Competitor Landscape

In the last few years, significant progress has been made in understanding the underlying mechanisms of cancer growth and proliferation. Studies have shown that tyrosine kinases play a vital role in mediating the signal transduction pathways leading to cell differentiation, proliferation, migration, metabolism, and programmed cell death. Till now, a cocktail of tyrosine kinase inhibitors have been approved which target different receptors. The entry of these inhibitors has shown to completely transform the overall paradigm of cancer treatment owing to their small size and high specificity towards the cancer cell.

Among all receptors, platelet derived growth factor (PDGF) receptors have recently emerged as a potential therapeutic target owing to its overexpression in several cancer types including gastrointestinal tumor, lung, colorectal, breast cancers and gliomas. Apart from this, these receptors have also shown important role in angiogenesis, which is hallmark of cancer cells. Therefore, researchers have designed several approaches to target PDGF signaling pathway as an alternative to target cancer. The robust activities of researchers have recently led to the approval of 2 tyrosine kinase inhibitor which acts by blocking platelet derived growth factor receptors.

Ayvakit developed by Blueprint Medicines Corporation was the first PDGFR inhibitor which was approved for the management of gastrointestinal tumor as well as mastocytosis. Later, Qinlock developed by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was also approved by regulatory bodies in the management of gastrointestinal tumors. In 2020, Qinlok has shown to mainly dominate the market which is mainly due to its ability to target broad spectrum of kinase inhibitor, thus having more efficacy than other approved drugs. Currently, the drug Qinlock is approved in US and China, however it is expected that the drug will gain approval in other regions like Europe by end of 2021, thus further boosting its growth in market.

Currently, the global PDGFR inhibitor market is small due to the approval of two drugs only. However, their rapid approval has encouraged the researchers to invest in research and development in this sector. Several pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novartis, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, and others have developed a robust pipeline of drugs which are expected to enter the market during the forecast period. The potential candidates in pipeline include Crenolanib, Tovetumab, Seralutinib, ARRY-768, CP-673451, and MTLH001 which are present in early stages of clinical trial.

In 202, the global PDGFR market was valued to be around US$ 60 Million, which is anticipated to show high growth rates in forthcoming years. The growth in market is supported by increased prevalence of cancer, increased number of government initiatives in both developed and developing countries, and an increase in geriatric population. Furthermore, researchers are also conducting clinical trials to expand the role of approved drugs in other therapeutic conditions, which will further boost the growth of market. The coming years is expected to witness rapid approval of novel PDGFR inhibitors in wide range of cancers, which will drive the growth of market.

Regionally, North America and Europe are well established and mature markets where most of the larger pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are located. The pharmaceutical companies in these regions have adopted strategic alliances to sustain their position in an increasingly competitive market. The companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies, thus propelling the growth of market. Developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, are fast-growing markets. This is mainly due to the presence of well-established hospitals, increasing awareness among population and rising government initiatives. The rise in geriatric population and the subsequent risk of developing the disease will also drive the growth of market.

