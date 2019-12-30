Global Pediatric Medicines Market Review 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2024 with Profiles of Leading Players Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Sanofi, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pediatric Medicines: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report on pediatric medicine will provide a brief overview on the current status of the industry and recent developments. It presents the changing environment in terms of new legislation and implementation of global pediatric plans.
The report analyzes market trends and identifies key therapeutic and geographical challenges and rising opportunities in the developed and developing world. Finally, the report provides insights on how all stakeholders have an essential interest in prioritizing pediatric drug development targets and improving access to safe and effective medicines to children across the globe.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global markets for pediatric medicines within the pharmaceutical industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion on market drivers, off-label use, novel formulations and areas of unmet clinical need and emerging countries
- Market analysis for therapeutic fields including neonates and paediatrics childhood cancers, CNS disorders, infectious diseases, immune inflammatory diseases, metabolic diseases, respiratory conditions, vaccinations
- Regulatory environment and incentives for pediatric development
- Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Sanofi and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Common infectious disorders are widespread among children and include skin conditions, respiratory and gastrointestinal infections. Similarly, chronic non-infectious illnesses, relating to emotional, mental and metabolic conditions such as diabetes and obesity, are increasingly prevalent among children and adolescents. However, the pharmaceutical market has long been underserved and undervalued and, depending on the disease and age of the child, up to 80% of children are still treated off label or medications are not available in age-appropriate formulations.
During the past two decades, tremendous efforts have been made by the regulators to encourage pharmaceutical companies to develop pediatric medicines, in particular those that target orphan drugs for rare and ultra rare diseases. The introduction of new regulations and legislation has resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of new therapeutic options for patients in this disease category over the past few years. Designing, recruiting and running pediatric clinical trials and identifying appropriate endpoints remains a challenge, and several large clinical research organizations now offer specialist services in this area.
Even though there are significant challenges and costs associated with the development of age appropriate formulations, medicines to treat pediatric conditions are becoming more widely available in both the developed and developing world across a range of therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, central nervous system and mental disorders, cardiovascular conditions, immune inflammatory diseases and oncology.
In geographical terms, North America still remains the single largest regional market for pediatric medicines, followed by Europe, which trails significantly behind its North American counterpart. However, in global terms, growth in the pediatric market segment is currently being led by the Asia-Pacific region, which is projected to occupy a far greater market share in the coming years; this is especially so for China. Other rapidly growing countries include India and those in the Southeast Asia region.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction to Pediatric Medicine
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of the Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Pediatric Market Dynamics
- Addressable Pediatric Population
- Off-Label Drug Use
- Areas of Unmet Clinical Need
- Market Resistors and Drivers
Chapter 4 Regulation of Pediatric Medicine
- The U.S.
- The E.U.
- Paediatric Committee
- Rewards and Incentives
- Procedural Guidelines
- Japan
- Australia
- Canada
- Switzerland
- The Impact of New Pediatric Legislation
- Alignment Between the FDA and EMA
Chapter 5 Challenges of Developing Pediatric Medicine
- Access to Pediatric Medicines
- Pediatric Clinical Trials
- Trial Designs
- Ethical Considerations
- Recruitment and Retention
- Age-Appropriate Formulations
- Product Approval
- The U.S.
- The E.U.
- Japan
- Pricing and Reimbursement
- The U.S.
- The E.U.
- Japan
Chapter 6 Opportunities for Pediatric Medicine
- Therapeutic Areas for Pediatric Drug Development
- Leading Therapeutics Categories
- Allergy and Respiratory Conditions
- Anti-Infectives
- Antidiabetes Therapies
- Central Nervous System, Neurology and Mental Health
- Oncology
- Orphan Drug and Rare Diseases
- Other Pediatric Therapies
- Vaccines
Chapter 7 Future Outlook for Pediatric Medicine
- Market Trends and Analysis
- Regional Trends and Analysis
- The U.S.
- Europe
- Japan
- Rest of World (ROW)
- Overall Conclusions
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Leading Pharmaceutical Companies
- Abbott Laboratories
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Eli Lilly & Co.
- Forest Laboratories
- Gilead Sciences
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Hoffmann La Roche
- Merck & Co.
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
- Shire Plc
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- UCB
- Leading Biotechnology Companies
- Avexis
- Biomarin Pharmaceuticals
- Biogen Inc.
- Gw Pharmaceuticals
- Jacobus Pharmaceuticals
- Proqr Therapeutics Nv
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Leading Pediatric Networks
- International Networks
- National Networks
- Medicines For Clinical Research Network - U.K.
- Medicines For Clinical Research Network - The Netherlands
- Finnish Investigators Network For Paediatric Medicines - Finland
- Pediatric Trials Network - U.S.
