Global Penicillin Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Various Types of Infections Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Penicillin Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product (Bulk, Dosage), By Type, By Route of Administration, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global penicillin market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

Growth can be ascribed to the high prevalence of infectious diseases such as lower respiratory infections, malaria, and tuberculosis, among others. In 2020, Africa had the highest prevalence of tuberculosis incidence per 100 000 population. The incidence rate was about 220.

Similarly, the Americas reported some 29 new cases of tuberculosis per 100,000 inhabitants. Additionally, growing initiatives and investments by government organizations and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies across the globe for developing novel antibiotics have significantly increased the demand for penicillin worldwide.

Additionally, the growing adoption of new drugs in the healthcare sector has significantly increased, thereby supporting the growth of global penicillin market. Besides, increasing awareness about novel treatments will further increase the demand for penicillin in the coming years, thereby supporting market growth.



Growing Prevalence of Various Types of Infections



Every day the frequency of bacterial infections is increasing. The main reason for increasing bacterial infection is not maintaining proper health, not washing hands before eating or cooking, sneezing without covering, and poor sanitation and hygiene practices.

This has significantly increased the demand for antibiotics, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the penicillin market during the forecast period.

In 2021, the daily defined dose of antibiotics consumption in Italy was around 13 per 1,000 inhabitants. Similarly, in low and middle-income countries, public transport is the main source of communication, and most of the spread of bacterial infections is being witnessed due to the use of public transport, thereby increasing the demand for antibiotics and creating opportunities for the growth of the penicillin market.



Expanding Research & Development Activities



The growing incidence of antibiotic resistance in bacteria and the increasing prevalence of various communicable bacterial infections have made biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies focus on developing new and advanced therapies and products. This, in turn, is expected to create new prospects for the growth of the penicillin market.

According to clinicaltrials.gov, there are around 93 clinical trials related to penicillin that are under different phases. Similarly, betterment in the new drug approval process is expected to boost market growth over the years.

In 2020, Merck received an acceptance for a review of a supplemental new drug application from the U.S. FDA for RECARBRIO intended for HABP/VABP. The growing burden of infectious diseases is compelling government and non-government organizations to invest in research and development activities that will further boost the development of novel antibiotics and create new policies for the development of new drugs.



Report Scope:



In this report, global penicillin market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Penicillin Market, By Product:

Bulk

Dosage

Penicillin Market, By Type:

Aminopenicillin

Antipseudomonal Penicillin

Beta Lactamase Inhibitor

Others

Penicillin Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Penicillin Market, By Route of End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

