Global People Analytics Leader Visier Names Terrence Yong to Lead APAC Market Expansion

Appointment key to bringing Visier to the Asia-Pacific market, with plans for expansion already in development

VANCOUVER, BC and SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced the appointment of Terrence Yong as VP & General Manager of APAC. Yong, who brings more than 20 years experience in the APAC region, will lead Visier's go-to-market functions in APAC, helping to fuel continued global expansion.

"The addition of Terrence to our team is an important step forward for Visier," said Ryan Wong, CEO and co-founder of Visier. "Visier is the undisputed leader in people analytics in North America and EMEA, and we have always had plans to bring our solution to the unique challenges facing organizations in APAC. This is the beginning of Visier's expansion into the region, and we believe there is an incredible growth opportunity for Visier to expand throughout APAC and beyond."

Yong is an accomplished senior executive with more than 20 years of success in the APAC market. Yong has held executive roles with organizations such as Pulsifi, VersaFleet, SAP and Microsoft.

"I am excited with the prospect of introducing the leading people analytics solution to a fast growing and diverse region home to 4.8 billion people," said Yong. "If the last 25 years was about customer data, the next 25 years will be about people data. I am thrilled to be tasked to build the regional HQ and R&D center in Singapore to reveal the human truth that helps business and employees win together."

This appointment comes at a time of rapid expansion, market momentum, and growth for Visier. This includes the recent growth and expansion of the EMEA market, including the appointment of Ian McVey as GM . The company also recently launched Visier People Cloud , combining people insights with business data and democratizing it to people managers best equipped to impact employee and business outcomes.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

