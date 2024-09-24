Visier's "Open for Builders" Movement Gains Momentum as Enterprises, ISVs and SIs Build Visier-Powered Solutions that Deliver a Workforce AI Edge

Visier's major presence at HR Tech this week showcases the impressive range of innovations its customers and partners have delivered to solve some of the most urgent people-related challenges in business today





VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in workforce AI solutions, as part of its major presence at HR Tech 2024 this week, is showcasing how enterprises, independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) are imagining, co-innovating and delivering a range of powerful solutions on its People Data Platform to solve crucial business problems that sit at the intersection of people and work.

"The convergence of survival-level challenges every type of organization is facing right now is staggering," said Keith Bigelow, chief product officer, Visier. "Talent is the linchpin to so many of these challenges–and specifically the need to unlock more productivity and performance from teams. You can't optimize what you don't measure, which is why Visier's platform has become a crucible for an expanding universe of impactful solutions built by and for our customers and partners to solve workforce challenges in practically every domain, from healthcare to luxury retail."

Visier's Open for Builders: A Growing Movement to Activate People and Work Data

Visier launched its Open for Builders initiative earlier this year, driven by a commitment to provide a fast, flexible and easy solution for software providers and enterprise companies to blend people and business data to build a range of analytic solutions that help optimize their workforces. This initiative has become nothing short of a movement as customers and partners have recognized the power in building on the Visier platform instead of starting from scratch.

Where organizations may have traditionally embodied a build philosophy, Visier is demonstrating a new way forward that can extend into the entire HR tech ecosystem. With Visier's People Data Platform, builders have an end-to-end solution to intake data, process it, map it to an extensive, adaptable data model and securely deliver analytics to a wide audience, in a variety of form factors, including a genAI conversational interface.

"The build vs. buy debate has really been a choice organizations have been forced to make between speed and flexibility," said Dave Weisbeck, chief strategy officer, Visier. "Visier provides the best of both worlds with the most extensive and widely deployed people analytics solutions, plus the people data platform. Visier's open platform provides the extensibility and flexibility for builders to build net new applications, or to extend existing solutions so that analytics teams and software vendors don't have to 'go back to the well' of their data warehouses for each business question and instead can 'turn on the tap' of insights to make data-driven decisions as quickly as the need arises."

Art of the Possible: Built on Visier

Visier is sparking imagination and providing inspiration to the builders at HR Tech, showcasing solutions from ISVs that embed and resell Visier capabilities; SI partners that build custom solutions to global clients; and Visier customers that customize and extend their own instance of the Visier People Data Platform. A snapshot of the creativity includes:

Workforce Wisdom - A leading provider of human capital management software leverages Visier's Vee technology to empower businesses to access answers about their workforce. More than 2.1 million employees of Paycor's customers are equipped with natural-language answers to people-related questions.

Builder: Paycor , Visier Embedded partner

Customer Delight Engine - Combining call center data with workforce insights helps leaders to make better and clearer workforce decisions that have positive effects on customer support and customer satisfaction outcomes, such as call resolution times and NPS scores.

Builder: Visier enterprise customers

Integrations: ServiceNow

Equity Smart Suite: An advanced analytics solution that extends Visier's data model, offering quantitative interactive visualizations and insights to enhance an organization's equity initiatives across workforce, marketplace and society.

Builder: Deloitte Consulting LLC*, Visier SI Partner

Performance Multiplier - A global leader in engagement platform technologies delivers next-gen engagement insights to the largest enterprises around the globe. Built on Visier's People Data Platform and utilizing its analytics and GenAI models, this solution helps connect managers with key business outcomes

Builder: Augeo , Visier Embedded partner

Revenue Accelerator - Blending CRM and other sales tool data with workforce insights allows leaders to understand the advantages and challenges facing their sales team, determining the variables impacting sales cycles, and unearthing key drivers of high performing sales teams in order to replicate success across the organization.

Builder: Visier enterprise customers

Integrations: Gong, Salesforce, Cornerstone, Workday, Successfactors

Talent Amplifier- A leader in talent acquisition technology delivers analytics to streamline the hiring process, increase efficiency and diagnose issues within the hiring cycle. Visier's People Data Platform and analytics model seamlessly integrates into their solution to provide the foundation to deliver enterprise grade analytics to companies of all sizes, from SMBs to enterprise.

Builder: SmartRecruiters , Visier Embedded partner

RN Retainer - A leading healthcare provider combined Visier's risk of exit predictions with their own data science tools to balance budgets with the right amount of adjusted compensation to retain critical talent like registered nurses and save an estimated $6 million annually.

Builder: Providence Health , Visier enterprise customer

Performance Revolution - An AI-based performance management platform incorporated Visier's pre-built analytics model and metrics into their offering to quickly consolidate their application data, surface hard-hitting insights in a simple UX and power their own visualizations.

Builder: Mesh.ai, Visier Embedded partner.

Workforce Planner + - A rapidly deployable, cost-effective solution for workforce planning. This innovative tool seamlessly integrates process, governance, services, and technology with both internal and external labor market data - creating a human-hybrid experience enhanced by advanced AI.

Builder: Deloitte Consulting LLC*, Visier SI Partner

Profit Generator - By integrating CRM, workforce and finance data, organizations can understand how much profit each account actually generates and the patterns and behaviors across the most and least efficient teams to help optimize the profitability of customer relationships.

Builder: Various Visier enterprise customers

Informed Intuition - A leading provider of business management software delivered enterprise grade people analytics to its diversified customer base of SMBs through large enterprises globally. Visier's People Data Platform and analytics engine is seamlessly integrated into their existing product suites, providing value for thousands of their customers

Builder: The Access Group , Visier Embedded partner

2024 Developer Community Hackathon

To spark additional creativity, Visier is launching the 2024 Developer Community Hackathon at HR Tech to encourage innovation on the Visier People Data Platform. With the theme of "Extend and Enhance," builders along the technical spectrum are encouraged to expand the pre-built analytical model with different concepts of work like productivity, finance, or logistics, to help executives and managers be more adaptive in leading their teams with the help of genAI.

"Delivering insights that impact the business means bringing people and work data together, but I've seen many projects with great potential stall out trying to manage data complexity," added Weisbeck. "The People Data Platform is an answer to those data problems. It's a unique end-to-end solution that makes it quick to process data, map to a robust genAI ready data model, and deliver accessible insights to the right audiences whether in the enterprise or a multi-tenant application. Compared to every other solution, it dramatically reduces the patchwork of data infrastructure and delivers speed, lower overhead, faster time to value for genAI, analytics and reporting use cases."

Visier Accelerates Embedded Momentum

Visier's Embedded business, now in its seventh year, has demonstrated explosive growth as dozens of peopletech and worktech vendors including Paycor, Augeo, SmartRecruiters and others have partnered with Visier to accelerate their reporting, analytics and genAI product roadmaps. More than doubling in growth year over year, the Embedded business unit has achieved remarkable milestones for Visier, including:

Powered the reporting, analytics and genAI for over 65,000 customers ranging from SMBs to large enterprises

Secured management of over 12 million employee records on Visier's platform

Scaled implementation of genAI functionality to 2.1 million employees of Paycor customers

Unlocked substantial revenue growth and retention improvements for partners through product differentiation, reaching new user personas, and creating more product stickiness with must-have reporting, analytics and genAI features

To learn more about Visier's Open for Builders initiative, please visit Visier.com . For more builder inspiration, stop by Visier's booth (#7900) at HR Tech Conference.

About Visier

Visier gives organizations a Workforce AI Edge: a set of AI-powered capabilities that help leaders understand the relationship between people and work, elevate the productivity of their employees, and win by adapting to change faster. The company is the global leader in AI-powered people analytics, workforce planning, and compensation allocation. All Visier technology is underpinned by its Real-time People Data Platform, which uses AI to unlock the business-transforming potential of people data, work data, and the fusion of both. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 60,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com .

