Global People Counting System Market Forecast to 2023 - Growing Opportunities in Emerging Markets Such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

The people counting system market is in the growth phase and is estimated to be valued at USD 694.7 million in 2018. The market is expected to be worth USD 1,150.2 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2018 and 2023.



The drivers for this market include the growing retail sector and increased adoption rate of people counting technologies, availability of low-cost and easy-to-set-up people counting solutions, and increasing need for people counting solutions in the transportation sector. However, location inaccuracy and privacy concerns in Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-based people counting technologies are expected to act as major challenges for this market.



The growing retail sector, increased adoption rate of people counting technologies, availability of low-cost and easy setup solutions, and increasing need for people counting in the transportation sector are some of the factors driving the growth of the people counting system market. Advancements in people counting solutions and growth of emerging markets (such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) are some of the factors providing opportunities for the people counting system market.



The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing number of retail stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls in the region. In addition, government support to increase the presence of foreign retailers in India also helps in increasing the number of retail stores in APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 People Counting System Market, 2018-2023 (USD Million)

4.2 People Counting System Market, By Technology, 2018-2023 (USD Million)

4.3 North America People Counting System Market, By Country and Technology

4.4 People Counting System Market, Geographical Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Growing Retail Sector and Increased Adoption Rate of People Counting Technologies

5.1.1.2 Availability of Low-Cost and Easy to Set Up People Counting Solutions

5.1.1.3 Growing Need for People Counting Solutions in the Transportation Sector

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Booming E-Commerce Industry and Increasing Online Sales Channels

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Advancements in People Counting Solutions Such as the Availability of 3D People Counting

5.1.3.2 Growing Opportunities in Emerging Markets Such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Location Inaccuracy and Privacy Concerns in Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-Based People Counting Technologies

5.2 Value Chain Analysis



6 People Counting System Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Infrared Beam

6.3 Thermal Imaging

6.4 Video-Based

6.5 Other Technologies



7 People Counting System Market, By Hardware and Software

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Thermal Cameras

7.2.2 Infrared

7.2.3 Fixed Camera

7.2.4 Fixed Dome Camera

7.2.5 Pan, Tilt, and Zoom (PTZ)

7.3 Software



8 People Counting System Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retail Stores, Supermarkets, and Shopping Malls

8.2.1 Queue Management

8.3 Transportation

8.3.1 Fleet Management Optimization

8.4 Corporate

8.5 Hospitality

8.6 Banking and Financial Institutes

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Sports and Entertainment

8.9 Other End Users



9 People Counting System Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Market Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Acquisitions and Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Axis Communications

11.1.2 Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision

11.1.3 Infrared Integrated Systems (IRISYS)

11.1.4 Retailnext

11.1.5 Shoppertrak

11.1.6 Eurotech

11.1.7 Axiomatic Technology

11.1.8 Countwise

11.1.9 Dilax Intelcom

11.1.10 IEE S.A.

11.1.11 IRIS

11.1.12 Point Grey Research

11.1.13 V-Count

11.1.14 Xovis Ag

11.1.15 Infodev Electronic Designers International

11.2 Startup Ecosystem

11.2.1 Density

11.2.2 Innovation in Traffic Systems AG

11.2.3 Clever Devices

11.2.4 Retail Sensing

11.2.5 Syncromatics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bqp2dz/global_people?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-people-counting-system-market-forecast-to-2023---growing-opportunities-in-emerging-markets-such-as-latin-america-the-middle-east-and-africa-300652609.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

