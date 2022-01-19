Global Peptide Synthesis Market (2021 to 2026) - Development of Personalized Medicines Presents Opportunities

Jan 19, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peptide Synthesis Market by Reagent (Resins, Amino Acid, Dyes), Equipment (Peptide Synthesizer, Chromatography, Lyophilizer), Technology (Solid-phase, Solution-phase, Hybrid & Recombinant), End-user (Pharma, Biotech, CRO), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global peptide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 730 million by 2026 USD 515 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Growth in this market is driven by the increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, increase in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and the development of advanced automated peptide synthesizers.
The reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the peptide synthesis market, by product & service, during the forecast period
In 2020, the reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The peptide synthesis reagents market is further segmented into resins, amino acids, coupling reagents, dyes and fluorescent labeling reagents, and other reagents (such as protecting reagents, linkers, buffers, solvents, and solutions).
The requirement of reagents in bulk quantities, especially in the most preferred solid-phase peptide synthesis method of peptide synthesis, is another factor responsible for the large share of this segment in the peptide synthesis market. GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), AAPPTec (US), Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland), Kaneka Corporation (US), Biotage AB (Sweden), CEM Corporation (US), Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Sweden), Advanced ChemTech (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany) are some of the major players operating in the peptide synthesis reagents market.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the peptide synthesis market
The peptide synthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The high growth in this market is attributed to growing R&D funding, rising research activity, and increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in enhancing equipment and technology of production. The increasing applications of peptides in therapeutics is further expected to drive the peptide synthesis market in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Peptide Synthesis Market Overview
4.2 North America: Peptide Synthesis Market, by Product & Service and Country (2020)
4.3 Peptide Synthesis Market Share, by Technology (2020)
4.4 Peptide Synthesis Market, by End-user, 2021 vs. 2026 (USD Million)
4.5 Peptide Synthesis Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Peptides in Pharmaceutical Drugs
5.2.1.2 Increase in Research Activities and the Availability of Funding for R&D
5.2.1.3 Development of Advanced Automated Peptide Synthesizers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of a Unified Set of Regulations for Therapeutic Peptides
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Instruments
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets in the Asia-Pacific Region
5.2.3.2 Development of Personalized Medicines
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Issues Associated with the Route of Administration of Peptide Drugs
5.2.4.2 Addressing the Environmental Impact of Chemical Synthesis of Peptides
5.3 Ranges/Scenarios
5.4 Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on the Peptide Synthesis Market
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Technological Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Ecosystem Analysis of the Peptide Synthesis Market
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.5 Competitive Rivalry Among Existing Players
5.11 Regulatory Analysis
6 Peptide Synthesis Market, by Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Reagents
6.2.1 Resins
6.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis Technology to Boost the Market for Resins
6.2.2 Amino Acids
6.2.2.1 Amino Acids are the Basic Building Blocks for Peptide Synthesis
6.2.3 Coupling Reagents
6.2.3.1 Coupling Reagents Play a Vital Role in the Peptide Bond Formation
6.2.4 Dyes & Fluorescent Labeling Reagents
6.2.4.1 Fluorescent Labeling Reagents are Crucial to Understand the Success Rate of Peptide Synthesis Reactions
6.2.5 Other Reagents
6.3 Equipment
6.3.1 Peptide Synthesizers
6.3.1.1 Rising Automation in Peptide Synthesizers to Drive Market Growth
6.3.2 Chromatography Equipment
6.3.2.1 Reverse-Phase HPLC is Used for the Purification of Synthetic Peptides
6.3.3 Lyophilizers
6.3.3.1 Lyophilization Enables Longer Shelf Life and Eases the Transportation of Peptides
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Rising Research Activities in the Proteomics, Genomics, and Peptide Therapeutics Fields to Drive Market Growth
7 Peptide Synthesis Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)
7.2.1 Ease of Use is a Key Advantage Associated with SPPS Technology
7.3 Solution-Phase Peptide Synthesis
7.3.1 Large Quantities of High-Quality Peptides Can be Produced Cost Effectively with the Solution-Phase Peptide Synthesis Technology
7.4 Hybrid & Recombinant Technology
7.4.1 Hybrid & Recombinant Method Enables the Production of Peptides with Higher Complexity
8 Peptide Synthesis Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
8.2.1 Peptide Synthesis Products are Most Widely Used by Pharma & Biotech Companies for Drug Development Applications
8.3 Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations and Contract Research Organizations (CDMOs & CROs)
8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Peptide Synthesis Services is Driving the Growth of CDMOs & CROs
8.4 Academic & Research Institutes
8.4.1 Increasing Financial and Regulatory Support for Research to Drive Market Growth
9 Peptide Synthesis Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Players Strategies/Right to Win
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive Players
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/SMEs
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Starting Blocks
10.6.3 Responsive Companies
10.6.4 Dynamic Companies
10.7 Company Product Footprint
10.8 Company Geographic Footprint
10.9 Competitive Scenario
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 GenScript Biotech Corporation
11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.1.3 Merck KGaA
11.1.4 Bachem Holding AG
11.1.5 Kaneka Corporation
11.1.6 Biotage AB
11.1.7 Syngene International Limited
11.1.8 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
11.1.9 CEM Corporation
11.1.10 ProteoGenix
11.1.11 Bio-Synthesis Inc.
11.1.12 Dalton Pharma Services
11.1.13 AAPPtec
11.1.14 Vivitide
11.1.15 AnyGen Co. Ltd.
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 CSBio
11.2.2 Advanced Chemtech
11.2.3 Luxembourg Bio Technologies Ltd.
11.2.4 JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH
11.2.5 AmbioPharm Inc.
11.2.6 Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.
11.2.7 CordenPharma International
11.2.8 ChemPep Inc.
11.2.9 CPC Scientific Inc.
11.2.10 Purolite Pvt. Ltd.
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bt2k7
