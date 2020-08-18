Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring Sanofi, Pfizer & Amgen Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peptide Therapeutics - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Peptide Therapeutics market accounted for $28.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $66.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer, presence of strong product pipeline portfolio and an increasing number of cases of the metabolic disorder is driving market growth. However, stringent government regulation for the approval process is hampering the growth of the market.

Peptides represent one of a kind class of pharmaceutical compounds; it is recognized for being adequate and specific. Demand for peptides in clinical therapeutics is increasing as peptides have low production complexity as compared with that of protein-based biopharmaceuticals, which thereby reduces overall production cost.

Based on the type, the innovative segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments by huge pharmaceuticals in R&D for the development of novel medicines and high prescription rate. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the vast patient pool, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for newer advanced therapies.

Some of the key players profiled in the Peptide Therapeutics Market include Teva Pharmaceutical, Bachem Holding AG, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Lonza Inc., GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS), Merck & Co., AstraZeneca PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ipsen, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Innovative

5.3 Generic

5.4 Branded



6 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Type of Manufacturers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Outsourced

6.3 In-house

6.4 Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)



7 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Route of Administration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pulmonary

7.3 Parenteral

7.4 Oral

7.5 Mucosal

7.6 Injection

7.7 Other Route of Administrations

7.7.1 Nasal

7.7.2 Intradermal



8 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Synthesis Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

8.3 Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

8.4 Hybrid Technology



9 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Type of Molecule

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Vasopressin

9.3 Somatostatin

9.4 Natriuretic

9.5 Luteinizing Hormone (LH)-Releasing Hormone (LHRH)

9.6 Insulins

9.7 Immunopeptide

9.8 Glucagon and Analogs

9.9 Calcitonin



10 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cancer

10.2.1 Velcade (Bortezomib)

10.2.2 Zoladex (Goserelin)

10.2.3 Lupron/ Enantone/ Eligard (Leuprorelin)

10.3 Cardiovascular Disorder

10.3.1 Integrilin (Eptifibatide)

10.3.2 Angiomax (Bivalirudin)

10.4 Metabolic

10.4.1 Byetta (Exenatide)

10.4.2 Victoza (Liraglutide)

10.5 Respiratory

10.6 Gastro-Intestinal Infection (GIT)

10.6.1 Linzess (Linaclotide)

10.6.2 Gattex (Teduglutide)

10.7 Pain

10.8 Dermatology

10.9 Anti-infection

10.10 Central Nervous System

10.10.1 Copaxone (Glatiramer)

10.11 Renal

10.12 Infection

10.12.1 Victrelis (Boceprevir)

10.12.2 Incivek (Telaprevir)

10.13 Hematological Disorders

10.13.1 Kalbitor (Ecallantide)

10.13.2 Firazyr (Icatibant)

10.14 Acromegaly

10.15 Other Applications

10.15.1 Allergy/Immunological

10.15.2 Osteoporosis



11 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

11.3 Hospitals

11.4 Contract Research Organization

11.5 Academic and Research Institutes



12 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Teva Pharmaceutical

14.2 Bachem Holding AG

14.3 Sanofi

14.4 Pfizer Inc.

14.5 Amgen Inc.

14.6 Novartis AG

14.7 Lonza Inc.

14.8 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

14.9 Eli Lilly and Company

14.10 Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS)

14.11 Merck & Co.

14.12 AstraZeneca PLC

14.13 Novo Nordisk A/S

14.14 Ipsen

14.15 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited



