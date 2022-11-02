Global Peptide Therapeutics Market to Grow by USD 23.36 Bn, Collaboration for research and development to be the Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaboration for research and development is one of the key peptide therapeutics market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Companies are entering into strategic alliances to overcome technological and research challenges. For instance, AstraZeneca entered into a collaboration agreement with Bicycle Therapeutics for the development of novel peptide-based therapies using Bicycles. The pharmaceutical companies such as Novo Nordisk, Zealand Pharma, and Zydus Cadila sponsor various research programs with the Peptide Therapeutics Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focusing on the development of peptides for the treatment of various indications, which will further support the market growth in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Peptide Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

The peptide therapeutics market size is expected to grow by USD 23.36 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases are driving the peptide therapeutics market growth. However, factors such as Stringent regulatory policies may challenge the market growth.

Peptide Therapeutics Market: Product Landscape

By route of administration, the parenteral segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Most of the major peptide drugs that are currently approved in the market are administered through the parenteral route. The popularity of parenteral RoA for peptide therapeutics is largely due to the rapid absorption of drugs and, thereby, the avoidance of drug loss through first-pass metabolism. Such factors will drive segment growth in the coming years.

Peptide Therapeutics Market: Geography Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. US, Canada, and Mexico are the key markets for knee replacement in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW).

Peptide Therapeutics Market: Key Companies and their Offerings

Amgen Inc. - The unified segment focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering innovative human therapeutics.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 23.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Almac Group Ltd., AmbioPharm Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bachem AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., Ever Pharma, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Lonza Group Ltd., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, PeptiDream Inc., Pfizer Inc., PolyPeptide Group, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Worg pharma Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

