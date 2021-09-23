Global Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global per diem nurse staffing market size is expected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by the publisher. Higher demand for medical-surgical nurses & increased utilization of staffing agencies, and the rising demand for family nurse practitioners are driving the market. The rising geriatric population leads to an increase in the number of hospital admissions, which is another key factor boosting the market growth.



Moreover, the spread of infectious diseases, especially during flu season, is an important factor resulting in a sudden increase in the number of hospital admissions, thereby creating the need for additional nursing staff. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 959,000 people were hospitalized because of the 2017-2018 influenza season in the U.S. Similarly, the 2018-2019 flu season accounted for 69,000-84,000 hospital admissions in the U.S.



Such temporary need for an additional nurse workforce can be easily fulfilled by per diem nurses, thereby augmenting the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the pressure on the medical workforce. With hospitals being overburdened with COVID-19 patients, the demand for per diem nurse staffing is increasing exponentially. At this point, the main aim of healthcare facilities is to deploy the maximum number of medical staff for the management of COVID-19 patients.



Thus, the pandemic is driving market growth. With more patients being hospitalized, more nurses are required for the care, which is impelling the need for temporary nurses. According to June Pulse Survey by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the demand for pre diem staffing increased by 6% during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, lower job security and stringent regulations are creating negativity in nurses to work as per diem nurses, which is a big challenge to the market.



Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Report Highlights

A significant rise in the number of government & nongovernment hospitals, acute care centers, long-term care centers, and other types of healthcare facilities is anticipated to fuel the market growth

North America dominated the global market in 2020 due to the presence of the target population and high demand for nurses

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of rising investments by major players due to the growing popularity of per diem services

is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of rising investments by major players due to the growing popularity of per diem services Partnerships and M&As have been the most used strategies in this highly competitive market. For instance, AMN healthcare in 2018 acquired Leader for Today and Philips DiPisa to use their placement expertly

