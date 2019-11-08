Global Performance Insulation Market Overview 2017-2023 with Profiles of the Top Ten Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Performance Insulation: Market Overview and Top Ten Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report includes an analysis of the insulation products and materials markets. This report includes products and materials that typically are used in extreme conditions like high temperatures or which provide enhanced properties beyond those offered by traditional insulations.

This report analyzes market trends for these products and materials and provides perspective for their end-use industries. This report discusses industries such as oil and gas, industrial, thermal and acoustic insulation, electronics and optoelectronics, chemical/mechanical/environmental, life science and personal care, sensors and instrumentation, energy, aerospace and space exploration, consumer products, defense, and others. This report also provides estimates and forecasts for revenue forecasts for aerogel, ceramic fiber, fiber glass, and high-performance foams.



This report focuses on the top 10 companies of the high-performance insulation market and the key areas in the field driving industry growth. This report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.



This report analyzes global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2023 and projects compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the period from 2018 to 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the global market for high-performance insulation materials within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

A brief insight into the introduction of new materials and fabrication methods that will lead to reduced production costs and, ultimately, lower unit prices

Information on underlying technologies driving the industry's growth along with primary factors - current trends, regulatory updates, and other macro-economic factors - that can influence the market

Assessment of vendor landscape focused on selected top ten companies in the insulation market, their market strategies, business segments, product portfolios, and financial performance

Profile description of leading top ten high-performance insulation companies

This report analyzes the following high-performance products and materials:

Aerogel.

Ceramic fiber.

Fiber glass.

High-performance foams.

Vacuum-insulated panels.

Insulation bulk fibers/fiber boards and shapes.

Insulating papers.

High-performance foam adhesive dressing.

Rigid/structural foam.

Spray foam roof insulation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Growth of Performance Insulation Materials

Market Trends

Improving Developments in Building Infrastructures

Developing Economies

Green Buildings

Retrofit Market for Structural Insulation in Mature Economies

Manufacturing Growth in Developing Nations

Regulatory Trends

Chapter 4 Market Analysis by Type

Overview

Aerogel

Materials: Technical Specifications

Fiberglass

Materials: Technical Specifications

Ceramic Fiber

Ceramic Materials: Technical Specifications

High-performance Foam

High-performance Foam: Technical Specifications

Performance-Insulating Products

Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP)

Insulating Blankets

Insulation Bulk Fibers/Fiber Boards and Shapes

Insulating Papers

High-performance foam Adhesive Dressing

Rigid/Structural Foam

Spray Foam Roof Insulation

Chapter 5 Market Analysis by End-Use Application

Industry Overview

Oil and Gas Industry

Transportation

Thermal and Acoustic Insulation

Residential and Commercial Thermal Insulation

Industrial Thermal Insulation

Acoustic Insulation

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Low-K Dielectric

Optoelectronic Devices

Others

Chemical/Mechanical/Environmental

Catalysts and Filters

Others

Life Sciences and Personal Care

Biocompatible Devices

Biological Carriers

Pharmaceutical Compounds and Cosmetic Additives

Absorbent Articles

Equipment Components and Ancillary Products

Others

Sensors and Instrumentation

Sensors

Cherenkov Detectors

Packing Media and Parts for Instrumentation

Energy

Photovoltaic Cells and Photothermal Devices

Fuel Cells

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Supercapacitors

Wind Generators

Aerospace and Space Exploration

Space Exploration

Aerospace

Consumer Products

Garments and Footwear

Appliances

Art Objects

Jewelry

Lamps

Sport Articles

Others

Defense

Other High-performance Insulation Materials Applications

Molds for Casting of Metals

Others

Chapter 6 Company Landscape

Industry Overview

List of Top 10 Companies

Strategy Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Industry Organizations

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

3M

Aerogel Technologies Llc

Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Cabot Corp.

Guangdong Alison High-Tech

Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd.

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Nano Tech Co., Ltd.

Unifrax Llc



