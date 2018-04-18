Global Perfume Market 2018-2023: Key Players are Avon Products, Natura Cosmticos, Chanel, Coty, LVMH & L'Oreal

The global perfume market was worth US$ 37.4 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 3.7% during 2010-2017



The report finds that the global perfume market is gaining impetus from the rising concerns for personal grooming and increasing demand for youth oriented and exotic fragrances. Rising population, growing urbanization, higher spending capacity and product diversification by manufacturers are some of the other major factors that are stepping up the demand for perfumes worldwide.



The report provides a detailed insight into the global perfume market and has segmented this market on the basis of types and major regions. The market can be bifurcated into two groups: premium and mass products.



Currently, premium products dominate the global perfume market and account for the majority of the total global sales. Country-wise, Brazil represents the world's largest market for perfumes. Brazil is followed by the United States, Germany, France, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy and Saudi Arabia.



The report has also covered some of the key players operating in this market which include Avon Products Inc., Natura Cosmticos SA, Chanel SA, Coty Inc., LVMH and L'Oral Groupe,.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the perfume market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global perfume industry?

What are the key product types in the global perfume industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the perfume industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the perfume industry?

What is the structure of the perfume industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the perfume industry?

What are the profit margins in the perfume industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a perfume manufacturing plant?

How are perfume manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a perfume plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a perfume plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a perfume plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a perfume plant?

What are the packaging requirements for perfume?

What are the transportation requirements for perfume?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a perfume plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a perfume plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a perfume plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a perfume plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a perfume plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a perfume plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Perfume Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Brazil

6.2 United States

6.3 Germany

6.4 France

6.5 Russia



7 Market by Type

7.1 Premium Perfume Products

7.2 Mass Perfume Products



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Perfume Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Key Player Profiles

13.1 Avon Products Inc.

13.2 Natura Cosmticos SA

13.3 Chanel SA

13.4 Coty Inc.

13.5 LVMH

13.6 L'Oreal Groupe



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f45sjl/global_perfume?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-perfume-market-2018-2023-key-players-are-avon-products-natura-cosmticos-chanel-coty-lvmh--loreal-300632320.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

