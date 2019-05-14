Global Perfusion Systems Markets Report 2019-2027 with Performance Analysis of Getinge & Medtronic

DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Perfusion Systems Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Component and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global perfusion systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,442.28 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,044.75 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the perfusion systems market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation, and rising cell based research activities. However, expensive organ transplant surgeries, and limited numbers of donors for organ transplant surgeries are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging regions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global perfusion systems market in the coming years. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is the leading cause of death across the globe, it affects more people as compared to any other disease. Other than the lifestyle and habit older people are more prone to the cardiovascular diseases. The ageing population commonly show the structural and functional alteration of vessels accumulation through their life. Thus it increases the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. The prevalence of the cardiovascular diseases is increasing across the world.



The key factors that lead to the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases among the population. As per the American College of Cardiology, it is stated that CVD contributes nearly 800,000 deaths in the US, which is approximately to one out every three deaths. The coronary heart disease (CHD) contributes to the majority of CVD deaths which is further followed by stroke and heart failure. Nearly over 90 million Americans get diagnosed with CVD. In addition, it is stated that at a global level cardiovascular diseases contributes around 31% of all deaths and is expected that the cost of the CVD will be approximately to US$ 1,044 billion by 2030.



In 2018, the perfusion systems with bioreactor segment held a largest market share of 44.3% of the perfusion systems market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the increasing production by the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical and its advantages including, high quality of product, product stability, scalability. Moreover, the microfluidic perfusion systems segment is anticipated to also witness the significant growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to provide application at point of care.



Global perfusion systems market, based on component was segmented into oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion pumps, monitoring systems, cannulas, and others. The oxygenators segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The increasing number of the cardiovascular surgeries, liver transplantation and kidney transplantation across the world is likely to contribute to the growth and dominance of the segment. The oxygenators segment is also expected to exhibit highest growth witnessing a robust CAGR over the forecast years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Perfusion Systems Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Perfusion Systems Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis



5. Global Perfusion Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.2 Significant Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

5.1.3 Rising Need For the Organ Transplantation

5.1.4 Rising Cell Based Research Activities

5.2 Key Market Challenges

5.2.1 Expensive Organ Transplant Surgeries

5.2.2 Limited Numbers of Donors For Organ Transplant Surgeries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Regions

5.4 Impact Analysis



6. Perfusion Systems Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Perfusion Systems Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Perfusion Systems Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Performance of Key Players

6.3.1 Getinge Ab

6.3.2 Medtronic

6.4 Expert Opinions



7. Global Perfusion Systems Market Analysis - by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Perfusion Systems Market by Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Microfluidic Perfusion Systems Market

7.4 Small-Mammal Organ Perfusion Systems Market

7.5 Bioreactors Perfusion Systems Market

7.6 Gravity Or Pressure-Driven Perfusion Systems Market



8. Global Perfusion Systems Market Analysis - by Component

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Perfusion Systems Market, by Component 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Perfusion Pumps Market

8.4 Oxygenators Market

8.5 Heart Lung Machine Market

8.6 Monitoring Systems Market

8.7 Cannulas Market

8.8 Others Market



9. Perfusion Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Perfusion Systems Market -Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies in the Perfusion Systems Market, 2015-2018

10.3 Organic Developments

10.4 Organic Growth Strategies in the Perfusion Systems Market, 2016-2018

10.5 Product Approval

10.6 Product Launch

10.7 Others

10.8 Inorganic Developments

10.9 Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Perfusion Systems Market, 2015-2018

10.10 Acquisition

10.11 Partnerships

10.12 Collaboration

10.13 Agreement



11. Perfusion Systems Market-Key Company Profiles



Existing Players

REPLIGEN CORPORATION

Merck KGaA

Ala Scientific Instruments, Inc.

XVIVO Perfusion

Medtronic

XENIOS AG (Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA)

TERUMO CORPORATION

Getinge AB

Harvard Bioscience

OrganOx

Emerging Players

Sartorius AG

RAND

LivaNova PLC

Sanisure (Sani-Tech West, Inc.)

AutoMate Scientific, Inc.

APD (Advanced Perfusion Diagnostics)

Spectrum Medical

Transonic Systems Inc

Transonic Systems Inc

CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD.

Jobst Technologies GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qwepe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

