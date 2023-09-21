Global Perinatal Software Market Set to Surge to $254 Million by 2030, Driven by Advanced Technology Adoption

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Perinatal Software Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis by Product, Deployment, End-use, Application, and Region - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global perinatal software market, which was valued at $97.7 million in 2022, is projected to grow to $254 million by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

The perinatal software segment is an essential part of healthcare software designed for use during the perinatal period, encompassing pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

These software solutions manage patient data, monitor fetal health, track medication and treatment plans, and facilitate communication among healthcare professionals involved in maternal and child care.

Key Market Segments:

  • Product: The perinatal software market is segmented into integrated and standalone software.
  • Deployment: Segmentation includes on-premise and cloud-based solutions.
  • End Use: The market serves hospitals/clinics and maternity clinics.
  • Application: Segmentation comprises fetal monitor data services, workflow management, and patient documentation.
  • Region: Geographical regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Drivers of Market Growth:

  • Lack of Standardization and Interoperability: The perinatal software market faces challenges related to the lack of standardization and interoperability between different software systems. These issues can hinder the exchange of patient data among healthcare professionals and reduce the effectiveness of perinatal software solutions.
  • Data Privacy and Security Concerns: Concerns regarding data privacy and security pose barriers to the adoption of perinatal software solutions. Healthcare organizations may be hesitant to store sensitive patient data on the cloud, leading to cautious adoption.

Trends in the Market:

  • Telehealth and Remote Monitoring: The market is witnessing an increase in the use of telehealth and remote monitoring solutions. Remote accessibility to perinatal software by healthcare professionals and patients is improving access to care and reducing the need for in-person visits.
  • Personalized Medicine: Personalized medicine solutions tailored to individual patient needs are gaining popularity. Integrating genetic and patient data into perinatal software assists healthcare professionals in developing more personalized treatment plans.
  • AI and Machine Learning: The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies is enhancing the accuracy and speed of diagnosis and treatment during the perinatal period.
  • Data Analytics: Data analytics solutions help healthcare professionals identify patterns and trends in patient data, leading to improved diagnosis and treatment outcomes.

Major Companies:

Leading companies in the global perinatal software market include Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, MEDITECH, Clinical Computer Systems, Inc., Clinical Workflow Solutions Pty Ltd., PeriGen, Inc., QS/1, Aspyra, LLC, Natus Medical Incorporated, OBIX, TrakHealth, Carestream Health, IntraHealth International, and Compugroup Medical AG.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

157

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$97.7 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$254 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.2 %

Regions Covered

Global

