Global Permanent Magnet Market 2017-2024 Featuring Market Influencers - Hitachi Metals, Daido Steel, TDK & Shin-Etsu Chemical

Global permanent magnet market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 9% during forecast period 2017-2024



The key factors driving the growth of global permanent magnet market are growing automotive industry, increased adoption in end-user industries, initiatives of associations & regulatory bodies, increasing demand for efficiency & miniaturization and development & modernization of infrastructure. Fluctuating costs of raw material and high R&D investments are expected to restrain the market growth. However, technological developments in permanent magnets and rising demand for permanent magnets in hybrid electric vehicle are expected to provide lucrative market opportunities. Lack of quality control in developing countries is expected to challenge the market growth.



Asia Pacific is the leading market region for global permanent magnet market in terms of market revenue share. This is due to improvement in living standards, rapid industrialization which had led to increased adoption of permanent magnets in Asia Pacific. For instance, in Japan, permanent magnet alloy made up of Ferrite Aluminium Carbon is used in magnet steel in Japan as this permanent magnet has high coercive force of more than 200 Oersted (Oe) and highly adopted in various equipment such as hysteresis, small DC (direct current) motors, watt-hour meter instead of Cobalt or Chromium steel.



Also, growing automotive sector in countries such as Japan, India, China, etc. is anticipated to drive the growth of Asia Pacific permanent magnet market. However, North America is the fastest growing region during forecast period 2017-2024 due to rising disposable income, stable economic growth, etc.



Global permanent magnet market is influenced by presence of leading companies such as Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan), Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), etc. Product launch, joint ventures, merger and acquisition are some of the crucial strategies adopted by key market players to gain competitive advantage.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Permanent Magnet Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.5.1. Top 5 Findings

2.5.2. Top 5 Opportunity Markets

2.5.3. Top 5 Companies

2.5.4. Top 3 Competitive Strategies

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Growing Automotive Industry

3.1.2. Increased Adoption In End User Industries

3.1.3. Initiatives From Associations & Regulatory Bodies

3.1.4. Increasing Demand For Efficiency & Miniaturization

3.1.5. Development & Modernization Of Infrastructure

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Fluctuating Costs Of Raw Material

3.2.2. High R&D Investments

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Technological Developments In Permanent Magnets

3.3.2. Rising Demand For Permanent Magnets In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Lack Of Quality Control In Developing Countries



4. Global Permanent Magnet Market By Type

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market

4.5.2. Global Ferrite Magnets Market

4.5.3. Global Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market

4.5.4. Global Alnico Magnets Market

4.5.5. Global Others Market

4.5.5.5. Market Sub-Segments

4.5.5.5.1. Compression Molded Magnet

4.5.5.5.2. Flexible Magnet

4.5.5.5.3. Injection Molded Magnet



5. Global Permanent Magnet Market By End Users

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Consumer Electronics Market

5.5.1.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.1.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.5.1.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.1.4. Key Conclusions

5.5.1.5. Market Sub-Segments

5.5.1.5.1. Dc Motors

5.5.1.5.2. Generators

5.5.1.5.3. Loudspeakers

5.5.2. Global General Industrial Market

5.5.2.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.2.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.5.2.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.2.4. Key Conclusions

5.5.2.5. Market Sub-Segments

5.5.2.5.1. Magnetic Assemblies

5.5.2.5.2. Magnetic Separators

5.5.3. Global Automotive Market

5.5.3.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.3.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.5.3.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.3.4. Key Conclusions

5.5.3.5. Market Sub-Segments

5.5.3.5.1. Motors

5.5.3.5.2. Sensors

5.5.3.5.3. Switches

5.5.4. Global Medical Technology Market

5.5.4.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.4.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.5.4.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.4.4. Key Conclusions

5.5.4.5. Market Sub-Segments

5.5.4.5.1. Implantable Devices

5.5.4.5.2. Scanning Devices

5.5.5. Global Environment & Energy Market

5.5.5.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.5.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.5.5.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.5.4. Key Conclusions

5.5.5.5. Market Sub-Segments

5.5.5.5.1. Wind Turbines

5.5.6. Global Aerospace & Defense Market

5.5.6.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.6.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.5.6.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.6.4. Key Conclusions

5.5.6.5. Market Sub-Segments

5.5.6.5.1. Electric Engines

5.5.6.5.2. Magnetic Bearings

5.5.7. Global Others Market

5.5.7.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

5.5.7.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

5.5.7.3. Key Players & Key Products

5.5.7.4. Key Conclusions



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Key Strategies

6.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisitions

6.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

6.1.3. List Of Product Launches

6.1.4. List Of Partnerships



7. Geographic Analysis

7.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.3. Opportunity Matrix

7.4. Global Permanent Magnet Market By Region 2015-2024



8. Company Profiles



Adams Magnetic Products Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Arnold Magnetic Technologies (U.S.)

Bunting Magnetics Co. (U.S)

Daido Steel Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Eclipse Magnetics (UK)

Electron Energy Corporation (U.S.)

Galaxy Magnets ( China )

) Hangzhou

Hitachi Metals, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Lynas Corporation Ltd. ( Australia )

) Magnum Magnetics Corporation (U.S)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) TDK Corporation ( Japan )

) Tengam Engineering, Inc. (U.S.)

Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Inc. ( China )

