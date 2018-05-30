Global Personal and Homecare Robotics Market 2018-2022 with Blue Frog Robotics, Jibo, LG Electronics, PARO Robots US, Robert Bosch & SoftBank Group Dominating

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Robotics Market in Personal and Homecare Sector 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global robotics market in personal and homecare sector to grow at a CAGR of 77.18% during the period 2018-2022.
Global robotics market in personal and homecare sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Robotics market in personal and homecare sector consist of companion and emotional therapy robots, that support end-user by offering entertainment and companionship. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of companion robots and emotional therapy robots.
According to the report, the emergence of low-price robotic solutions will be a key driver boosting the market growth. To fulfil the growing popularity, vendors are integrating physical embodiments that are autonomous, interactive, and communicative. The integration of artificial intelligence is enabling the robots to understand human emotions and interact in a real-time environment. Also, vendors are developing low-cost companion and emotional therapy robots to cater to the growing demand and increase the affordability of these robots.
The rapid advances in robots will be a key trend driving the growth of the market. Vendors are developing and integrating advanced and innovative products that enhance flexibility and improve the connectivity and integration with the cloud, building automation, and IoT.
Further, the report states that the risk of malfunctioning and hacking in companion robots will affect the market growth. The risk of malfunctioning and hacking of these robots can result in unintentional physical attacks on the user in addition to, driving the risk of persistent threats. The growing risk of cyberattacks enables the robots to be altered remotely.
Key vendors
- Blue Frog Robotics
- Jibo
- LG Electronics
- PARO Robots US
- Robert Bosch
- SoftBank Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Companion robots
- Emotional therapy robots
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Advances in robots
- Crowdfunding and government initiatives for robotics
- Growing use of artificial intelligence
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
