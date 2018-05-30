Global Personal and Homecare Robotics Market 2018-2022 with Blue Frog Robotics, Jibo, LG Electronics, PARO Robots US, Robert Bosch & SoftBank Group Dominating

The Global robotics market in personal and homecare sector to grow at a CAGR of 77.18% during the period 2018-2022.

Global robotics market in personal and homecare sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Robotics market in personal and homecare sector consist of companion and emotional therapy robots, that support end-user by offering entertainment and companionship. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of companion robots and emotional therapy robots.

According to the report, the emergence of low-price robotic solutions will be a key driver boosting the market growth. To fulfil the growing popularity, vendors are integrating physical embodiments that are autonomous, interactive, and communicative. The integration of artificial intelligence is enabling the robots to understand human emotions and interact in a real-time environment. Also, vendors are developing low-cost companion and emotional therapy robots to cater to the growing demand and increase the affordability of these robots.

The rapid advances in robots will be a key trend driving the growth of the market. Vendors are developing and integrating advanced and innovative products that enhance flexibility and improve the connectivity and integration with the cloud, building automation, and IoT.

Further, the report states that the risk of malfunctioning and hacking in companion robots will affect the market growth. The risk of malfunctioning and hacking of these robots can result in unintentional physical attacks on the user in addition to, driving the risk of persistent threats. The growing risk of cyberattacks enables the robots to be altered remotely.



Key vendors

Blue Frog Robotics

Jibo

LG Electronics

PARO Robots US

Robert Bosch

SoftBank Group

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Companion robots

Emotional therapy robots



Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Advances in robots

Crowdfunding and government initiatives for robotics

Growing use of artificial intelligence

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8ftd97/global_personal?w=5





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-personal-and-homecare-robotics-market-2018-2022-with-blue-frog-robotics-jibo-lg-electronics-paro-robots-us-robert-bosch--softbank-group-dominating-300656487.html

