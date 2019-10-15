Global Personal Care Fillers Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024: major Players are J Imerys, Mondo Minerals, Omya, Mineral Technologies, Daruka Minerals, Nippon Talc, BASF

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fillers in the Personal Care Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fillers in the personal care market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the filler market looks promising with opportunities in the fascial care, oral care, body care, and hygiene products. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for oral care market and growth in hygiene products.



An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of fillers in the personal care industry includes increasing penetration of bismuth oxychloride filler and growing consumption of ultra fine mica.



The report forecasts that talc will remain the largest filler type segment due to their wide usage as fillers in face powder, foundation, face cream, and blushers. The analyst predicts that mica filler will witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing consumption of mica in color cosmetic products.



Within the filler for personal care market, fascial care will remain the largest application due to increasing demand for face powders and growing consumer purchasing powers. Hygiene care market is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported b increasing demand for sanitary and baby diaper market.



APAC will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing per capita income and working population leading the demand for cosmetics and hygiene products.



Some of the fillers in the personal care market companies profiled in this report include J Imerys, Mondo Minerals, Omya, Mineral Technologies, Daruka Minerals, Nippon Talc, BASF and others.



Some of the features of Fillers in the Personal Care Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Fillers in the personal care market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Fillers in the personal care market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Fillers in the personal care market size by filler type, and by application in terms of value shipment.

Fillers in the personal care market size by filler type, and by application in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: Fillers in the personal care market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

Fillers in the personal care market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of fillers in the personal care care market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of fillers in the personal care care market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of polyolefin film in the fillers in the personal care market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of polyolefin film in the fillers in the personal care market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for fillers in the personal care market by filler type (mica, talc, kaolin, calcium carbonate, microsphere, bismuth oxychloride, silica, and others), application (fascial care, oral care, body care, hygiene care and others), and region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World)?

, , , and the Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of fillers in the personal care market?

What are the business risks and threats of fillers in the personal care market?

What are emerging trends of fillers in the personal care market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers for fillers in the personal care market?

What are the new developments of fillers in the personal care market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players of fillers in the personal care market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

