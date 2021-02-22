Global Personal Care Growth Opportunities - Natural and Sustainable Marine-based Bio-actives for Developing Novel and Efficacious Skin Care Products

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Marine Ingredients in Personal Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the personal care industry, over the last couple of years, the industry trend is moving from clean, green and natural ingredients (green beauty) to blue beauty which not only focuses on checking the ingredients and packaging that can be harmful to oceans, but also harvesting of marine-derived ingredients such as micro-algae and seaweed. These marine ingredients have applications in skincare, hair care, as well as for health and wellness and fitness products.

This research report discusses the various marine ingredients for personal care, mainly skincare products. The report focuses on recent technology innovations in marine ingredients, their benefits and opportunities in skincare products including moisturizer, anti-aging, antioxidant, skin repair and regeneration, cleanser products.



The research also explains the partnerships and acquisitions in this space, intellectual property analysis, companies to action and growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative 8T - Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative 8T

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Marine Ingredients for the Personal Care Industry

2. Executive Summary

3. Technology Landscape

3.1 Marine Based Natural Ingredients for Developing New Personal Care Products

3.2 Segmentation of Marine-based Ingredients Used in Personal Care Products

3.3 Marine Ingredients Follow the Trend of Natural Organic Products, but Unsustainable Harvesting May Have Environmental Implications

4. Technology Assessment of Marine Ingredients

4.1 Types of Marine Ingredients for Skin Care Products - Algae Based Ingredients (Micro and Macro Algae)

4.1.1 Types of Marine Algae in Skin Care Products

4.1.2 Skin Care Products with Algae Based Ingredients Promote Hydration and Reduce Aging Signs

4.1.3 Algae Culturing, Extraction Techniques, and Maintaining Quality Are Still Challenging

4.1.4 Patented Algae Based Bioactive Ingredients for Novel Skin Care Products

4.1.5 Red, Blue, Green, and Brown Algae Based Bioactives for Skin Care Products

4.1.6 Patented Alguronic Acid with Anti-aging Skin Care Properties

4.1.7 Solvent-free Fucoidan Extracts from Seaweed Using a Novel Extraction Process

4.1.8 Ongoing Research to Develop and Derive Marine Based Products for Skin Care

4.1.9 Marine Biotech is a Hot Focus Area for Ingredient Companies in the Skin Care and Cosmetic Industry

4.1.10 BASF Filing Highest Patents in the Marine Algae Personal Care Industry

4.2 Types of Marine Ingredients for Skin Care Products - Algae Based Ingredients (Coral and Pearl Based Ingredients)

4.2.1 Pearl and Coral Based Ingredients Enabling Skin Soothing and Brightening

4.2.2 Several South Asian Companies Focusing on Pearl and Coral Based Skin Care Products

4.2.3 China Filing the Highest Number of Patents in the Coral and Pearl Based Personal Care Industry

4.3 Types of Marine Ingredients for Skin Care Products - Algae Based Ingredients (Sea Fennel)

4.3.1 Sea Fennel Extract Working as a Natural Alternative to Retinol

4.3.2 Sea Fennel Ingredients for Anti-aging Action

4.4 Types of Marine Ingredients for Skin Care Products - Algae Based Ingredients (Jelly Fish)

4.4.1 Jelly Fish Collagen Extract Acts as a Good Moisturizing Agent

4.4.2 China Filing the Highest Number of Patents in the Sea Fennel and Jelly Fish Ingredient Based Personal Care Industry

4.5 Types of Marine Ingredients for Skin Care Products - Algae Based Ingredients (Sea Minerals)

4.5.1 Sea Minerals Help Restore the Mineral Balance in Skin

4.5.2 Dead Sea Minerals are a Common Ingredient for Skin Care Products

4.6 Types of Marine Ingredients for Skin Care Products - Algae Based Ingredients (Fish Collagen)

4.6.1 Marine Based Collagen for Improving Skin Hydration and Elasticity

4.6.2 Widespread Adoption of Marine Collagen in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

4.6.3 Fish Collagen Patented Formulation for Skin Care

4.7 Comparative Patent Analysis of Marine Ingredients for Skin Care

4.8 Strength Analysis of Marine Ingredients for Skin Care

4.9.1 Personal Care Ingredients are Regulated by Federations across the US and EU for Protecting the Consumers

4.9.2 MarinTrust to Certify Marine Ingredients for Cosmetics and Nutraceuticals Ensuring Responsible Sourcing and Traceability

5. Growth Opportunities

5.1 Growth Opportunity for Marine Ingredients

5.1.1 Sustainable Cultivation of Algae without Harming the Oceans

5.1.2 Innovative Sustainable Microalgae Cultivation Technologies

5.2 Scientific Validation of Marine-based Ingredients

6. Appendix

7. Key Contacts

8. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

BASF

MarinTrust

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkctgo

