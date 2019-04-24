Global Personal Electric Vehicle Cars Market Report 2019: The 2018 $39.8 Billion Market is Projected to Reach $1.5 Trillion by 2025

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Electric Vehicle Cars: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle market at $39.8 billion in 2018 is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2025. Units sales are anticipated to reach 97 million vehicles worldwide by 2025. EV sales worldwide at 2.7 million vehicles in 2018 will go to 11 million in 2020.

The vendors in the Personal Electric Vehicle EV Cars industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading-edge electric vehicle capability a being implemented quickly so as to benefit from first mover advantage in the market.

Personal Electric Vehicle EV Car manufacture promises to replace gasoline engine cars by 2025. Electric cars leverage new battery technology to achieve better cost-benefit ratios. Electric vehicles provide a positive ROI to owners because the cost of recharging batteries is significantly less than the cost of gasoline for similar mileage driven.

Electric car markets bring lower costs and a higher value when battery technology is modernized. As lithium-ion battery cathodes undergo rapid improvement, the lower cost batteries make electric vehicles less expensive than gas-powered vehicles. Electric cars cost less than ICE engine cars, finally. Electric cars do require battery replacement after 5 years.

Global warming has become a serious issue. Consumers have become aware of the need to embrace renewable energy programs directly. The UK is in danger of completely running out of fresh water in 10 years. The high school students are protesting global warming every Friday - worldwide. Nebraska farmers and Iowa voters are fearful about global warming. Consumers are beginning to demand electric vehicles. Personal Electric Vehicle EV Cars that depend on efficient lithium-ion batteries have finally begun to tow the mark with regard to addressing global warming.

Over the last several years, electric vehicles have entered the mainstream, and the market segment is expected to grow to create radical changes in personal transport. How the segment unfolds is still to be decided, but all signs point to a situation creating 36% of the cars on the road are electric by 2025. By that time, all of the cars manufactured will be electric. Automakers and suppliers are dramatically expanding electrified offerings to achieve gains in fuel efficiency, reductions in emissions, and modernization of the model offerings.

As market participants to establish positions in the electric personal vehicle offerings. the leadership positions are shifting. With the advent of Tesla selling cars over the internet, even the distribution channels threaten to shift dramatically. Industry leadership by Tesla has been achieved by making a significant investment in manufacturing and battery infrastructure to facilitate the shift to the next generation of automotive transport.

Automotive manufacturers and suppliers are making a concerted shift away from the internal combustion engine to fully electric vehicles. To retain profitability, companies are improving the efficiency of electric vehicles. The vendors are working to reduce the cost of core components, particularly the traction motors and power electronics.

Vehicles require electric drive motors, generators, and power electronics for alternating current-direct current (AC-DC) conversion as well as DC voltage conversion to support multiple vehicle subsystems.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Electric Cars Market Definition and Market Dynamics

1.1 Move to Electric Vehicles

1.1.1 Market Leaders General Motors And Toyota Stumbling In Electric Vehicle Market

1.2 Urban Shift to Upgraded Mega Cities

1.2.1 Electric Vehicle Regional Markets

1.3 Battery

1.3.1 Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion EV Battery Cathode Materials

1.3.2 Tesla Battery

1.3.3 Cobalt

1.4 EV Cost of Operation

1.4.1 EV Fuel Efficiency

1.4.2 Government Incentives for Electric Vehicles

1.4.3 Military Spending 0n Artificial Intelligence (AI)



2. Electric Cars Market Shares and Market Forecasts

2.1 Electric Cars Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Electric Cars Market Driving Forces

2.1.2 Motor Controller

2.1.3 Electric Engine

2.1.4 Other Components of an Electric Engine

2.1.5 EV Economies of Scale

2.2 Electric Cars Market Shares

2.2.1 Electric Car Market Participants

2.2.2 Electric Car Batteries

2.3 Electric Car Market Forecasts

2.3.1 Electric Vehicle Car Segment Market Forecasts, Small, Mid-Size, Luxury. And TaaS, Shipments

2.3.2 Trucks and Busses Electric Vehicle Market Forecasts

2.4 Electric Cars Regional Market Analysis

2.4.2 Cars and Light Truck, Trucks and Busses Vehicle and Electric Vehicle Segment Market Forecasts

2.4.3 Cars and Light Truck Electric Vehicle Regional Segment Market Forecasts



3. Electric Cars: Product Description

3.1 Electric Vehicles

3.1.1 Nations and Cities Globally Moving to Electric Vehicles

3.1.2 California Seeks to Ban Gas Burning Vehicles

3.1.3 Activity worldwide for Full Phase-Out of Diesel And Gasoline Engines

3.2 EV Battery Manufacturing

3.3 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Spending by Manufacturers

3.3.1 Transport as a Service (TaaS)

3.3.2 Charging Stations



4. Electric Cars, Vehicles, Research, and Technology

4.1 Chinese Electric Vehicles

4.2 Electric Car Features

4.3 Solid State Battery Technology

4.4 Battery Charging

4.4.1 Battery Technology Assisted by Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel

4.4.2 Battery Capacity of an EV

4.5 Power Supply Information Center

4.6 Lithium Ion Batteries



5. Electric Cars Trucks Company Profiles

5.1 Aston Martin

5.2 BAIC

5.2.1 BAIC Corporate Structure

5.3 BYD

5.3.1 BYD Co. Ltd. Rechargeable Batteries

5.4 BMW

5.5 Chrysler

5.6 Dongfeng

5.7 Daimler

5.8 Energica Motor Company S.P.A.,

5.9 FAW Group

5.9.1 FAW-Volkswagen

5.10 Ford

5.11 JLR

5.12 Geely

5.13 GM

5.13.1 GM Bolt EV

5.13.2 GM Volt EV

5.13.3 Cadillac

5.13.4 GM Tax credit

5.13.5 SAIC General Motors Automotive/China Joint Ventures JVs

5.14 Honda

5.15 NIO

5.15.1 NIO in China

5.16 Nissan

5.16.1 Renault Nissan & Mitsubishi Alliance

5.17 Panasonic

5.18 Porsche

5.19 SAIC Motor

5.19.1 Joint Ventures SAIC-VW, SAIC-GM, and SAIC-GM-Wuling

5.19.2 SAIC Motor New Energy Vehicles (NEV)

5.19.3 GM Financial (GMF), a subsidiary of General Motors, and SAIC have established SAIC-GMF Leasing Co

5.20 Tesla

5.20.1 Tesla Revenue

5.20.2 Tesla Gigafactory 1

5.20.3 Tesla Gigafactory 2

5.20.4 Gigafactory 2 Tesla Solar Energy Systems, Renewable Energy Storage, And Energy Storage Products

5.20.5 Tesla Gigafactory 3

5.21 Thunder Power

5.22 Toyota

5.22.1 Toyota Prius Prime

5.22.2 Toyota and Panasonic

5.23 Volkswagen

5.23.1 Volkswagen E-Golf

5.23.2 Volkswagen DC Fast Charge

5.24 Volvo

5.25 Other Electric Car and Light Truck Companies



