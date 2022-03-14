Global Personal Lubricant Markets, 2022-2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Erectile Dysfunction / Increased Demand from Baby Boomers / Evolving Gender-Neutral Tone

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Lubricant Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The personal lubricant market size by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.86% during the period 2022-2027.



The increase in Personal lubricants can also be attributed to the growing demand for other relatable Personal wellness products. For instance, one of the major reasons for the increasing demand for Personal lubricants is the rising demand for sex toys worldwide. Globally, North America will be the largest market for Personal lubricants in 2021. Thereby, the market demand has a rapid steady growth in APAC countries.

The report considers the present scenario of the Personal lubricant market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The water-based Personal lubricant segment accounted for 55.01% of the Personal lubricant market share and held the leading position in 2021, and they are popular among end-users and have a broad customer base.

Thereby, it is likely to continue its growth at a steady pace in the coming years. However, by the end of the forecast period, the water-based segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of usage and acceptance among end-users and account for the largest share in 2027

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The incremental growth among the top 3 contributing regions is North America with a share of over USD 300 million, followed by APAC and Europe, with an absolute growth of about 66% during the forecast period.

Globally, North America was the largest market for Personal lubricants in 2021. However, the market demand is growing rapidly in APAC countries such as China & India.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Reckitt Benckiser was the defined leader and the ultimate four Personal lubricant vendors with leading brands such as Durex Play and K-Y Jelly.

LifeStyles sells its Personal lubricants under its SKYN brand. SKYN Personal lubricants are available in 11 markets, and the company is one of the key leading vendors in the Personal wellness business. The company serves customers with various products, ranging from condoms to Personal lubricants. The company operates with plans for helping the Chinese and other international markets

KEY POINTS

The demand for condoms and Personal lubricants is expected to increase from institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, WHO, and other NGOs and foundations to anticipate the growth

Demographical factors such as GDP, disposable income, and others play a significant role in the Personal lubricant market. Developed regions such as North America and Europe have a substantial demand of Personal lubricant usage owing to better education and high income

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

Increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction

Increased demand from baby boomers

High availability of Personal lubricants

Evolving gender-neutral tone

Internet shaping purchasing behavior

Introduction of private-label brands

Increased promotional & marketing activities

Rising penetration of dating applications in APAC

Personal wellness festivals

Trade shows & expos spurring growth

The rising shift towards female customers

Prominent Vendors

LifeStyles

Church & Dwight

Karex Berhad

Reckitt Benckiser Group

BioFilm

Other Prominent Vendors

Bodywise

B.Cumming

CalExotics

Cupid Limited

Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

Empowered Products

Good Clean Love

Guy & O'Neill

Hathor Professional Skincare

HLL Lifecare Ltd

ID Lubricants

Innovus Pharma

Kaamastra

Live Well Brands

Lovehoney Group

Mayor Laboratories

MD Science Lab

PHE

PJUR Group

Sensuous Beauty

Sliquid

The Yes Yes Company

Tenga

Topco Sales

Trigg Laboratories

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

XR

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Raw Materials Procurement

7.1.2 Manufacturers

7.1.3 Distribution Landscape

7.2 Key Insights

7.3 Branding Strategies

7.4 Promotional Strategies

7.5 Marketing & Advertising Strategies

7.6 Pricing Analysis

7.7 Value Chain Analysis

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Raw Materials

7.7.3 Manufacturers

7.7.4 Distributors/Dealers

7.7.5 Retailers

7.7.6 End-Users

7.8 Impact of Covid-19

7.8.1 Disruptions in Global Supply Chain

7.8.2 Counter Measures



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Internet Shaping Purchasing Behavior

8.2 Introduction of Private-Label Brands

8.3 Increased Promotional & Marketing Activities

8.4 Rising Penetration of Dating Applications In APAC

8.5 Sexual Wellness Festivals, Expos & Tradeshows Spurring Growth

8.6 Rising Shift Towards Female Customers



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Prevalence of Erectile Dysfunction

9.2 Increased Demand from Baby Boomers

9.3 High Availability of Sexual Lubricants

9.4 Evolving Gender-Neutral Tone



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment

10.2 Increased Safety Concerns

10.3 Lack of Awareness Among Consumers

10.4 Lack of Investor Confidence in Potential Startups



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Key Insights

11.2.1 Demand Insights

11.2.2 Vendors Analysis

11.2.3 Demographical Analysis

11.2.4 Consumer Behavior & Awareness

11.3 Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Five Forces Analysis



12 Lubricant Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Water-Based

12.4 Silicone-Based

12.5 Oil-Based

12.6 Hybrid



13 Gender

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Male Users

13.4 Female Users



14 Distribution Channel

14.1 Market Overview

14.1.1 Manufacturer, Production & Distribution

14.1.2 Distribution Through Retail Stores

14.1.3 Distribution Through Online Websites



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wunu5

