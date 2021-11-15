Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Supply Chain Analysis Report 2021: Reshoring Demand for PPE Raw Materials and Products Disrupts Supply Chains Post-COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Supply Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the COVID-19 impact on the global PPE supply chain, focusing on healthcare PPE. Other segments covered include industrial and consumer PPE.

The analysts examine the workings of the PPE value chain before and during the pandemic and highlights weaknesses amplified by the global healthcare emergency. We also studied the impact on various value chain participants such as raw material producers, PPE contract manufacturers, top PPE brands, and distributors.

The COVID-19 pandemic has permanently changed several aspects of global manufacturing and supply chain ecosystems. One of the most notable changes is in the personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chain.

The pandemic revealed an over-dependence on selected Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and Malaysia, for PPE raw materials and products. This led to severe shortages in the pandemic's initial phases, forcing some medical professionals to use polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and rubber gloves instead of nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) gloves.

The pandemic led governments worldwide to realize the need to localize essential goods manufacturing to better prepare for future disruptions. In response, they have launched initiatives to secure PPE supply chains, including encouraging reshoring by offering grants to PPE manufacturers.

Through this research service, the analyst's provides industry stakeholders insights into growth opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other trends affecting the PPE supply chain are:

Strategic national stockpiles

Demographic changes in the working population

New business models

Manufacturers' focus on comfort

Resource scarcity

Digital supply chain and manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the PPE Supply Chain

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Post-COVID-19 PPE Value Chain

PPE Product Family Ecosystem

3. COVID-19 Impact on the PPE Supply Chain

PPE Supply Chain Scenario - Before and During the Pandemic

Reshoring

Strategic National Stockpiles

Other Trends

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Invest in Healthcare PPE Manufacturing to Alleviate Global Shortage

Growth Opportunity 2 - Invest in Digital Technologies to Increase Production and Supply Chain Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 3 - Increased Demand for Strategic National Stockpiles to Increase Localized Production Capacities

5. Next Steps

