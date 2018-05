Global Personalized Medicine Research Report 2018: Market Opportunities & Estimates 2016-2026

The concept of personalized medicine described in this report remains remains the best way to integrate new technologies such as nanobiotechnology for improving healthcare. Finally bioinformatics is needed to analyze the immense amount of data generated by various technologies.

Various technologies are integrated to develop personalized therapies for specific therapeutic areas described in the report. Examples of this are genotyping for drug resistance in HIV infection, personalized therapy of cancer, antipsychotics for schizophrenia, antidepressant therapy, antihypertensive therapy and personalized approach to neurological disorders. Although genotyping is not yet a part of clinically accepted routine, it is expected to have this status by the year 2022.

Several players are involved in the development of personalized therapy. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have taken a leading role in this venture in keeping with their future role as healthcare enterprises rather than mere developers of technologies and manufacturers of medicines.

For the pharmaceutical companies, segmentation of the market may not leave room for conventional blockbusters but smaller and exclusive markets for personalized medicines would be profitable. Marketing opportunities for such a system are described with market estimates from 2016-2026.

Profiles of 331 companies involved in developing technologies for personalized medicines, along with 601 collaborations are included in the part II of the report. Finally the bibliography contains over 750 selected publications cited in the report.The report is supplemented by 87 tables and 42 figures.

Key Topics Covered:



Part I: Scientific & Commercial Aspects



Executive Summary



1. Basic Aspects



2. Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine



3. Pharmacogenetics



4. Pharmacogenomics



5. Role of Pharmacoproteomics



6. Role of Metabolomics in Personalized Medicine



7. Personalized Biological Therapies



8. Personalized Non-pharmacological Therapies



9. Personalized Medicine in Major Therapeutic Areas



10. Personalized Therapy of Cancer



11. Development of Personalized Medicine



12. Ethical, Legal and Regulatory Aspects of Personalized Medicine



13. Commercial Aspects of Personalized Medicine



14. References



Part 2: Companies



14. Companies Involved in Developing Personalized Medicine



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/58lw62/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-personalized-medicine-research-report-2018-market-opportunities--estimates-2016-2026-300646982.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com