Global Personalized Medicines Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024: Is Emergence of Personalized Medicine Signaling the End of Blockbusters?
Jun 05, 2019, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personalized Medicines: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Personalized Medicines in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Targeted Therapeutics
- Tests & Lab Services
The report profiles 87 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Molecular, Inc. (USA)
- Beckman Coulter Genomics (USA)
- bioMrieux SA (France)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)
- Dako Denmark A/S (Denmark)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK)
- Hologic, Inc. (USA)
- Lab 21 Limited (UK)
- Macrogen, Inc. (Korea)
- NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
- QIAGEN NV (The Netherlands)
- Rosetta Genomics Ltd (Israel)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Access to Valuable Genetic Information Ushers Transformation in Medicine
Market Outlook
Adoption of Personalized Medicines
A Peek into Developed and Developing Economies
Increasing Market Availability of Personalized Medicines
Select Key Approved Personalized Medicines and Associated Biomarkers by Therapeutic Area
Constraints in Traditional Approach to Treatment Creates Need and Demand for Personalized Medicine
Economics of Personalized Medicine
Is Emergence of Personalized Medicine Signaling the End of Blockbusters?
2. MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS
Growth Drivers in a Gist
Key Market Restraints
Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of CDDs: A Major Growth Driver
Oncology
A Major Application Market
Diagnosed Cases of Cancer on the Rise
World Cancer Statistics: Incidence and Mortality Data
Growing Cancer Cases in Developing Countries Bodes Well for the Personalized Medicine Market
Growing Importance of Personalized Drugs for Cancer Treatment
Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Aging Global Population Drives Personalized Medicines
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets
Changing Patients' Trends Drive Personalized Medicine
Technological Advancements and Consumer Push to Drive Personalized Medicine
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Minimizing Adverse Events
A Major Benefit of Personalized Medicines
Personalized Medicines Brings Disease Prevention Closer to Reality
Ability to Manage Healthcare Costs Piques Industry and Government Alike
Potential to Uncover Additional Prospective Targets
A Major Benefit in Pursuit
Elimination of Invasive Tests Attracts Patients and Doctors towards Molecular Test-based Personalized Medicines
Genomics to Dictate Advancement of Personalized Medicines
Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine
Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics
Personalized Medicines Help Reducing R&D Costs
Personalized Medicine
A Corporate Growth Strategy
Development Pipeline Reveals Promising Picture for Personalized Medicine
Advancements in Biomedical Imaging to Enhance Personalized Medicines
Increasing Use of Personalized Medicines Drives Genetic Testing
Genetic Testing: The Rapidly Growing Segment of Molecular Diagnostics Market
Next-Generation Sequencing
A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing
Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP)
Making Advancements in Personalized Medicine
Personalized Medicine Goes Beyond DNA Analysis
Combination Approaches May Mark Future Endeavors
Need for New Designs in Clinical Trials Emerges in Therapies for Rare Cancers
Immunotherapy for Cancers
A Potential Breakthrough in the Sector
Personalized Medicine Industry
Inundated with Data
Advanced Computing Technologies
The Need of The Hour to Analyze Large Data
Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizing Personalized Medicine
Challenges Aplenty for Precision Medicine
Lack of Clinically Useful Diagnostic Tests
Growth Dampener
Pricing and Value Dilemma Haunts Personalized Medicines
Bedside Biopharmaceutical Production to Dramatically Reduce Cost of Personalized Medicine
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Personalized Medicine
Benefits of Personalized Medicines
Few Applications of Personalized Medicine
Colorectal Cancer
Blood Clots
Breast Cancer
Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine
Genetic Tests
Companion Diagnostics
Genetic Testing
Types of Genetic Testing
Prenatal Diagnosis
Cancer Testing
Carrier Identification
Newborn Screening
Predictive Testing
Pre-Symptomatic Testing
Cytogenetic Tests
Proteomics: A Critical Drug Discovery Tool
Proteomics and Genomics: A Comparison
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS AND APPROVALS
Somalogic Teams Up with Leeds University for Personalized Medicines
University of Tokyo Sings Alliances for Developing Personalized Cancer Vaccine
Helomics and Ariel Ink Service Agreement to Commercialize PancreasDx Genomic Assay
Skyline Licenses Illumina's MiSeqDx NGS Platform
Genoptix to Acquire Rosetta
DTU Bioinformatics Inks MoU with A*STAR
Bayer Inks Agreement with Loxo Oncology for Investigational Personalized Cancer Therapies
HealthSystem Joins Hands with Ambry Genetics to Advancing Precision Medicine Development
Invitrocue Establishes Joint Lab with A*STAR to Develop Personalized Medicine
OneOme and ProZed Partner to Bring Personalized Medicine to Canada
Insilico Medicine Launches ALS.AI Platform
Sysmex to Acquire Oxford Gene Technology
CVI to Partner with Panaceutics
Panaceutics Acquires Triangle Compounding Pharmacy
Acobiom Secures Funding from Bpifrance for OncoSNIPE Project
Genospace Merges with Sarah Cannon
QNRF and QGP Launch Second Cycle of Path Towards Personalized Medicine
VieCure and Avera Team Up for Personalized Medicine
PierianDx Acquires Tute Genomics
iConquerMS Launches REAL MS Study
IntelliCyt Collaborates with NoTable Labs to Advance Predictive Personalized Medicine Platform
Thermo Fisher Partners with West China Hospital to Develop Precision Medicine
Swagene Introduces Personalized Medicine for Blood Cancer in Children
Macrogen Inks Joint Research Agreement with National Cancer Center Korea
Contextual Genomics Launches Phase II of Find It Genomics Test
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 87 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 95)
- The United States (64)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (17)
- France (5)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Latin America (1)
