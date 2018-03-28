Global Personalized Medicines Strategic Market Reprot 2016-2018 & 2024: Growing Importance of Personalized Drugs for Cancer Treatment

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Personalized Medicines in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Targeted Therapeutics

Tests & Lab Services

The report profiles 87 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Access to Valuable Genetic Information Ushers Transformation in Medicine

Market Outlook

Adoption of Personalized Medicines

A Peek into Developed and Developing Economies

Increasing Market Availability of Personalized Medicines

Select Key Approved Personalized Medicines and Associated Biomarkers by Therapeutic Area

Constraints in Traditional Approach to Treatment Creates Need and Demand for Personalized Medicine

Economics of Personalized Medicine

Is Emergence of Personalized Medicine Signalling the End of Blockbusters?



2. MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Growth Drivers in a Gist

Key Market Restraints

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of CDDs: A Major Growth Driver

Oncology

A Major Application Market

Diagnosed Cases of Cancer on the Rise

World Cancer Statistics: Incidence and Mortality Data

Growing Cancer Cases in Developing Countries Bodes Well for the Personalized Medicine Market

Growing Importance of Personalized Drugs for Cancer Treatment

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Aging Global Population Drives Personalized Medicines

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

Changing Patients' Trends Drive Personalized Medicine

Technological Advancements and Consumer Push to Drive Personalized Medicine



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Minimizing Adverse Events

A Major Benefit of Personalized Medicines

Personalized Medicines Brings Disease Prevention Closer to Reality

Ability to Manage Healthcare Costs Piques Industry and Government Alike

Potential to Uncover Additional Prospective Targets

A Major Benefit in Pursuit

Elimination of Invasive Tests Attracts Patients and Doctors towards Molecular Test-based Personalized Medicines

Genomics to Dictate Advancement of Personalized Medicines

Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine

Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics

Personalized Medicines Help Reducing R&D Costs

Personalized Medicine

A Corporate Growth Strategy

Development Pipeline Reveals Promising Picture for Personalized Medicine

Advancements in Biomedical Imaging to Enhance Personalized Medicines

Increasing Use of Personalized Medicines Drives Genetic Testing

Genetic Testing: The Rapidly Growing Segment of Molecular Diagnostics Market

Next-Generation Sequencing

A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP)

Making Advancements in Personalized Medicine

Personalized Medicine Goes Beyond DNA Analysis

Combination Approaches May Mark Future Endeavors

Need for New Designs in Clinical Trials Emerges in Therapies for Rare Cancers

Immunotherapy for Cancers

A Potential Breakthrough in the Sector

Personalized Medicine Industry

Inundated with Data

Advanced Computing Technologies

The Need of The Hour to Analyze Large Data

Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizing Personalized Medicine

Challenges Aplenty for Precision Medicine

Lack of Clinically Useful Diagnostic Tests

Growth Dampener

Pricing and Value Dilemma Haunts Personalized Medicines

Bedside Biopharmaceutical Production to Dramatically Reduce Cost of Personalized Medicine



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Personalized Medicine

Benefits of Personalized Medicines

Few Applications of Personalized Medicine

Colorectal Cancer

Blood Clots

Breast Cancer

Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine

Genetic Tests

Companion Diagnostics

Genetic Testing

Types of Genetic Testing

Prenatal Diagnosis

Cancer Testing

Carrier Identification

Newborn Screening

Predictive Testing

Pre-Symptomatic Testing

Cytogenetic Tests

Proteomics: A Critical Drug Discovery Tool

Proteomics and Genomics: A Comparison



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS AND APPROVALS

Somalogic Teams Up with Leeds University for Personalized Medicines

University of Tokyo Sings Alliances for Developing Personalized Cancer Vaccine

Helomics and Ariel Ink Service Agreement to Commercialize PancreasDx Genomic Assay

Skyline Licenses Illumina's MiSeqDx NGS Platform

Genoptix to Acquire Rosetta

DTU Bioinformatics Inks MoU with A*STAR

Bayer Inks Agreement with Loxo Oncology for Investigational Personalized Cancer Therapies

HealthSystem Joins Hands with Ambry Genetics to Advancing Precision Medicine Development

Invitrocue Establishes Joint Lab with A*STAR to Develop Personalized Medicine

OneOme and ProZed Partner to Bring Personalized Medicine to Canada

Insilico Medicine Launches ALS.AI Platform

Sysmex to Acquire Oxford Gene Technology

CVI to Partner with Panaceutics

Panaceutics Acquires Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

Acobiom Secures Funding from Bpifrance for OncoSNIPE Project

Genospace Merges with Sarah Cannon

QNRF and QGP Launch Second Cycle of Path Towards Personalized Medicine

VieCure and Avera Team Up for Personalized Medicine

PierianDx Acquires Tute Genomics

iConquerMS Launches REAL MS Study

IntelliCyt Collaborates with Notable Labs to Advance Predictive Personalized Medicine Platform

Thermo Fisher Partners with West China Hospital to Develop Precision Medicine

Swagene Introduces Personalized Medicine for Blood Cancer in Children

Macrogen Inks Joint Research Agreement with National Cancer Center Korea

Contextual Genomics Launches Phase II of Find It Genomics Test



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

