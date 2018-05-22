Global Persulfates Market Forecast to 2022: A $727.8 Million Opportunity Driven by Growing Demand From End-Use Industries

The persulfates market is estimated to grow from USD 549.4 Million in 2017 to USD 727.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2022.

The increased demand for persulfates across various end-use industries, including polymers, cosmetics & personal care, pulp, paper & textiles, and water treatment is expected to drive the growth of the persulfates market across the globe. The use of persulfates in the food industry and increasing use in the cosmetics & personal care industry are expected to boost the market for persulfates.



The persulfates market is segmented by type, end-use industry, and region. By type, the ammonium persulfate segment is projected to lead the persulfates market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. Ammonium persulfate is a strong oxidizing agent and is majorly used in polymers. It is also used as an etchant and cleaning agent in PCB manufacturing. It is the least expensive among all persulfate types. The demand for ammonium persulfate in cosmetics & personal care end-use industry is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, in terms of value.



By end-use industry, the electronics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Persulfates are used as cleaning agents and etchants in the printed circuit board manufacturing. With the increasing demand for printed circuit boards, the consumption of persulfates in the electronics industry is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period, in terms of value.



The persulfates market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Increasing demand from end-use industries such as pulp, paper & textiles, polymer manufacturing, and cosmetics & personal care is expected to drive the demand for persulfates in APAC. Newer applications of persulfates are projected to grow at high rates during the forecast period. Increasing concerns regarding soil pollution are expected to boost the consumption of persulfates in soil remediation in APAC. For instance, China has planned to remediate 90% of its arable land by 2020. This is expected to boost the consumption of persulfates in the soil remediation industry, which is one of the high growth end-use industry segment for persulfates in China.



Issue related to the storage and transportation of persulfates are restraining the persulfates market globally. Persulfates tend to lump and form cakes which are unstable, and it is also expensive to make them re-usable.



Key players operating in the persulfates market include PeoxyChem (US), United Initiators (Germany), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), Ak-Kim Kimya (Turkey), and Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company (China). These companies have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions to enhance their market shares and expand their distribution networks across the globe. These companies engage in R&D activities to innovate and develop products that can open avenues for new applications.

For instance, in May 2017, PeroxyChem launched its new product in the Klozur Series, Klozur One, a sodium persulfate-based activated persulfate. It is expected to be advantageous for use in In-situ Chemical Oxidation (ISCO). This enhanced the product portfolio of the company.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Persulfates Market

4.2 Persulfates Market, By Type

4.3 APAC Persulfates Market, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.4 Persulfates Market, By End-Use Industry



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand From the End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Issues Related to Storage and Transportation of Persulfates

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Usage in the Food Industry

5.2.3.2 Regulatory Approval for the Use of Persulfates in Cosmetics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Overcapacity of Persulfates in China

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Manufacturing

5.3.2 Suppliers and Distributors

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Persulfates Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ammonium Persulfate

6.3 Sodium Persulfate

6.4 Potassium Persulfate

6.5 Magnesium Persulfate



7 Persulfates Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polymers

7.3 Electronics

7.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care

7.5 Pulp, Paper & Textiles

7.6 Water Treatment

7.7 Soil Remediation

7.8 Oil & Gas

7.9 Others



8 Persulfates Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.3 India

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.5 Thailand

8.2.6 Rest of APAC

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 Turkey

8.3.5 Rest of Europe

8.4 North America

8.4.1 US

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.3 Rest of South America



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Peroxychem

9.2 United Initiators

9.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

9.4 Ak-Kim Kimya

9.5 Adeka Corporation

9.6 VR Persulfates

9.7 Heibei Yatai Electrochemistry Company

9.8 Hebei Jiheng Group

9.9 Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company

9.10 Fujian Jianou Yongsheng Industry

9.11 Other Key Players

9.11.1 Lanxess

9.11.2 ABC Chemicals (Shanghai)

9.11.3 Stars Chemical

9.11.4 Degussa-Aj(Shanghai) Initiators

9.11.5 Shaanxi Baohua Technologies

9.11.6 Sinchem Industry

9.11.7 Hengshui Jiamu

9.11.8 Tongling Huaxing

9.11.9 Ansin Chemical

9.11.10 Powder Pack Chem



