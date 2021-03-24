Global Pervoskite Materials, Liquid Metals, and Superhydrophobic Materials Market Opportunities Report 2020
Mar 24, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Pervoskite Materials, Liquid Metals, and Superhydrophobic Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) showcases growth opportunities in pervoskite materials, liquid metals, and superhydrophobic materials.
The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Advances - Pervoskite Materials
- University of California, San Diego, US
- Ulsan National Institute of Science, South Korea
- University of Cambridge, UK
- Growth Opportunities
Research Advances - Liquid Metals
- University of New South Wales, Australia
- Shenzhen University, China
- Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia
- Growth Opportunities
Research Advances - Superhydrophobic Materials
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, US
- University of Toronto, Canada
- Aalto University School of Chemical Engineering, Finland
- Eth Zurich, Switzerland
- South China University of Technology, PRC
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, India
- Growth Opportunities
Key Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9abis
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article