Global Pest Control Market to 2025: Market Size is Expected to Reach $26.3 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pest Control Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pest control Market size is expected to reach $26.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Pest control regulates and manages species called a pest. Pests impact adversely on human activities. The human reaction relies on the significance of the harm done and ranges from tolerance, through deterrence and management, to efforts to eradicate the pest. Pest control measures can be implemented as part of an integrated pest management plan.



The increase in the popularity of pest control technologies can be linked to the rising scope of urban development in emerging markets and the advent of megacities hosting more than 15-20 million residents. The high population density and large middle-class population of these areas that adopt pest control services in the region, markets such as China and India are among the key markets targeted by pest control service providers and pesticide suppliers.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Chemical Based, Mechanical Based, Biological Based and Other Types. Based on Pest Type, the market is segmented into Insects, Termites, Rodents and Other Pests. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial and Other Applications.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Pest Control Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Pest Control Market, by Pest Type

1.4.3 Global Pest Control Market, by Application

1.4.4 Global Pest Control Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Pest Control Market by Type

3.1 Global Chemical Based Pest Control Market

3.2 Global Mechanical Based Pest Control Market

3.3 Global Biological Based Pest Control Market

3.4 Global Other Types Pest Control Market

Chapter 4. Global Pest Control Market by Pest Type

4.1 Global Insects Control Market

4.2 Global Termites Control Market

4.3 Global Rodents Control Market

4.4 Global Other Pests Control Market



Chapter 5. Global Pest Control Market by Application

5.1 Global Commercial Market

5.2 Global Residential Market

5.3 Global Agriculture Market

5.4 Global Industrial Market

5.5 Global Other Applications Market



Chapter 6. Global Pest Control Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Ecolab, Inc.

Truly Nolen of America, Inc.

Rollins, Inc.

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Rentokil Initial PLC

PelGar International Ltd.

Dodson Pest Control, Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Bayer AG (Bayer CropScience)

