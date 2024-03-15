Global Pet Expo to Deliver Innovation in Motion at the Highly Anticipated 2024 Show

From new experiences, business connections, world-class education and more, the pet industry's premier event will deliver the latest in pet innovation, products and trends

STAMFORD, Conn., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA) are gearing up for the highly-anticipated Global Pet Expo 2024. Taking Place March 20-22 in the South Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center (Orlando, Florida), the pet industry's premier event will showcase the latest innovations throughout the sold-out show floor, featuring over 1,100 exhibiting companies.

Known for delivering the latest in pet products, business connections and world-class education, Global Pet Expo will bring pet industry professionals from across the globe together to experience "Innovation in Motion" at the show. "The pet industry is evolving to meet the growing needs of pets and pet parents, with some of the most creative minds working to improve the lives of pets," said APPA President & CEO Peter Scott. "Global Pet Expo continues to be the leading event in pet innovation, new products and trends, and we're excited to unveil new experiences and activations that bring innovation to life throughout every aspect of the show."

This year, attendees can expect new experiences to elevate and enhance the show experience:

The Innovation in Motion Experience

Global Pet Expo will unveil its new Innovation in Motion Experience to include a reimagined and modernized New Products Showcase display, Spotlight Stage and Fireside Chat area. The New Products Showcase will feature new categories to accommodate the growing level of innovation in the industry. These categories will include Farm & Feed, The Modern Pet, Pet Sustainability and Pet Tech Innovation. The Pet Sustainability category, in partnership with the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), will display products that provide environmental, social and economic benefits while minimizing negative impacts on the communities in which they are sourced, produced, transported, used and disposed. The show's first-ever Fireside Chats sessions will feature engaging, intimate conversations with fellow industry professionals, giving retailers, manufacturers and suppliers the opportunity to discuss topics ranging from e-commerce and sustainability to policy and more.

New Specialty Areas

The show floor is expanding to feature new specialty sections. The first ever Supplier Pavilion will allow exhibitors to meet with suppliers to help improve their supply chain and production capabilities with new, vetted partners. Hosted by the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), the new pilot Sustainability section will showcase eight accredited PSC members as part of APPA's new partnership with the organization. Finally, The Modern Pet, formally known as The Boutique, will feature the latest in luxury lines and fashionable trends for pet parents.

Pet Industry Data and Insights

Media attendees will gain an exclusive look at APPA's latest pet ownership data during the Media Breakfast and Press Conference on Thursday, March 21, at 8:00 a.m. APPA will present an in-depth review of its new Strategic Insights: State of the Industry Report for 2024, which will delve into the data on pet households in the U.S., provide insights into emerging trends in pet ownership and offer projections into the industry's development through 2030. The report is the first of four new quarterly reports APPA will release in 2024.

Unleashed Party

Global Pet Expo offers many networking opportunities for attendees, including the Unleashed Party Sponsored by Angels' Eyes®, the show's reimagined welcome reception, on March 20 at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can participate in the three hour event filled with networking opportunities and refreshments, including a live video DJ, engaging entertainment, giveaways and more.

Global Learning Series

Now delivering over 50 hours of education, the four-day Global Learning Series kicks off on Tuesday, March 19. "The sessions, free and open to all attendees, include new topics shaping business decisions in 2024," said PIDA President Celeste Powers. "We continue to find ways to drive value to the educational experience at Global Pet Expo. The Global Learning Series is a can't-miss for anyone looking for the latest insights and discussions most important to our industry."

For registered attendees, the exhibitor list, floor plan, education and special events schedule are available in the Show Planner and accessible on-the-go using the Global Pet Expo Mobile App, available for download in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Buyer, media and influencer registration is still open for Global Pet Expo 2024. For more information, visit GlobalPetExpo.org

ABOUT GLOBAL PET EXPO

Global Pet Expo, the pet industry's premier event, is presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA). The show features more than 1,000 exhibitors, 3,500 booths and over 3,000 new product launches annually. Each year, the event gathers 6,000+ pet product buyers from around the world. Global Pet Expo is open to independent retailers, distributors, mass-market buyers, media and other qualified professionals. For more information, visit GlobalPetExpo.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, TikTok and YouTube.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PET PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is the leading trade association serving the interests of the pet products industry since 1958. APPA membership includes over 1,000 pet product manufacturers, their representatives, importers and livestock suppliers representing both large corporations and growing business enterprises. APPA's mission is to promote, develop and advance pet ownership and the pet products industry and provide the services necessary to help its members prosper. APPA is also proud to grow and support the industry through the following APPA Gives Back initiatives: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), Joybound People & Pets' Pets & Vets Program and Pet Care Trust and Pets in the Classroom. Visit AmericanPetProducts.org for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter/X and YouTube.

ABOUT THE PET INDUSTRY DISTRIBUTORS ASSOCIATION

Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA) is the premier trade association representing the interests of pet product distributors since 1968. The mission of PIDA is to enhance the well-being of the wholesaler-distributor, to promote partnerships with their suppliers and customers and to work cooperatively with other organizations in fostering the human animal bond. PIDA is also proud to grow and support the industry through the following initiatives: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI, Pet Advocacy Network and Pet Care Trust and Pets in the Classroom. Visit PIDA.org for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

