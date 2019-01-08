Global Pet Food Market 2018-2022: Rising Demand for Grain-Free and Freeze-Dried Pet Food

DUBLIN, Jan 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pet Food Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet food market will register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022.

Increasing demand for pet food with savory ingredients and smaller portions to gain traction in the market. Currently, many large and small players operating in the global pet food market are focusing on expanding their lines of pet food with new flavors and fresh ingredients. Currently, the adoption of small dog breeds is increasing at a high rate. This is because, a greater number of older pet owners often choose pets that are easier to care for and handle.

Market Overview

Marketing campaigns and packaging innovation

Currently, many players have started focusing on conducting integrated marketing communication using newspapers, magazines, and social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook to increase the popularity of their pet food offerings.

Risk of product recalls

The recall of products by players due to various issues hampers growth of the market. Product recalls can result in the loss of a company's reputation, consumer's trust and loyalty, and cause a financial burden to the company.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Mars and Nestl, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for pet food with savory ingredients and smaller portions and the marketing campaigns and packaging innovation, will provide considerable growth opportunities to pet food manufactures.

Blue Buffalo, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Mars, Nestle, Spectrum Brands, and The J.M. Smucker Company are some of the major companies covered in this report.



