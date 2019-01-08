Global Pet Food Market 2018-2022: Rising Demand for Grain-Free and Freeze-Dried Pet Food
Jan 08, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pet Food Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pet food market will register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2022.
Increasing demand for pet food with savory ingredients and smaller portions to gain traction in the market. Currently, many large and small players operating in the global pet food market are focusing on expanding their lines of pet food with new flavors and fresh ingredients. Currently, the adoption of small dog breeds is increasing at a high rate. This is because, a greater number of older pet owners often choose pets that are easier to care for and handle.
Market Overview
Marketing campaigns and packaging innovation
Currently, many players have started focusing on conducting integrated marketing communication using newspapers, magazines, and social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook to increase the popularity of their pet food offerings.
Risk of product recalls
The recall of products by players due to various issues hampers growth of the market. Product recalls can result in the loss of a company's reputation, consumer's trust and loyalty, and cause a financial burden to the company.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Mars and Nestl, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for pet food with savory ingredients and smaller portions and the marketing campaigns and packaging innovation, will provide considerable growth opportunities to pet food manufactures.
Blue Buffalo, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Mars, Nestle, Spectrum Brands, and The J.M. Smucker Company are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Global pet care market
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Global pet food market
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global dry pet food market
- Global wet pet food market
- Global pet snack and treats market
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Global dog food market
- Global cat food market
- Global other small pet food market
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores
- Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics
- Others
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Pet food market in Americas
- Pet food market in EMEA
- Pet food market in APAC
- Key leading countries
- Pet food market in US
- Pet food market in France
- Germany
- UK
- Brazil
- Japan
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for pet food with savory ingredients and smaller portions
- Rising demand for grain-free and freeze-dried pet food
- Growing trend of personalized nutrition in pet food and increased transparency regarding sourcing and processing of pet food ingredients
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blue Buffalo
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Mars
- Nestl
- Spectrum Brands
- The J.M. Smucker Company
