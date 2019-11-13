Global Pet Food Market to 2024 by Pet Type (Dog, Cat & Others), & Point of Sale (Store-based Retail & Non-Store-based Retail)

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pet Food Market, By Pet Type (Dog, Cat & Others), By Point of Sale (Store-based Retail & Non-Store-based Retail), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pet Food Market is expected to continue witnessing growth over the next five years and is projected to reach $ 98 billion by 2024 owing to the increasing number of pet owners across the globe.



Increasing pet ownership among households backed by rising purchasing power are the major drivers for pet food, globally. Pet population is augmenting across the globe, whereas the death rate of pets is declining on account of robust development in medical science along with growing focus towards the welfare of pets. Future predictions show that the overall pet population will soar marginally over the next five years, indicating a longer term stabilization in pet population.



North America is the largest market for pet food followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. Pet population in these regions is accelerating at a rapid pace, which is expected to fuel demand for pet food in the coming years.



On the other hand, emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil and Russia, etc., are anticipated to witness growth in pet food demand during the forecast period. The key reason likely to generate high demand for pet food market is surging number of nuclear families who are the major buyers of pets due to security reasons and need for companion.



Some of the leading players in the Global Pet Food Market are Mars Inc, Nestle SA, Colgate-Palmolive Co, JM Smucker Co, The, Spectrum Brands, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Vitakraft-Werke Ehrmann & Sohn GmbH & Co KG among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Pet Food: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Pet Food Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Pet Type (Dog, Cat & Others)

4.2.2. By Point of Sales (Store Based Vs Non-Store Based)

4.2.3. By Region

4.2.4. By Company



5. North America Pet Food Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Pet Type (Dog, Cat & Others)

5.2.2. By Point of Sales (Store Based Vs Non-Store Based)

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. United States Pet Food Market Outlook

5.4. Canada Pet Food Market Outlook

5.5. Mexico Pet Food Market Outlook



6. Europe Pet Food Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Pet Type (Dog, Cat & Others)

6.2.2. By Point of Sales (Store Based Vs Non-Store Based)

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. United Kingdom Pet Food Market Outlook

6.4. Germany Pet Food Market Outlook

6.5. France Pet Food Market Outlook

6.6. Italy Pet Food Market Outlook

6.7. Spain Pet Food Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Pet Food Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Pet Type (Dog, Cat & Others)

7.2.2. By Point of Sales (Store Based Vs Non-Store Based)

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Japan Pet Food Market Outlook

7.4. Australia Pet Food Market Outlook

7.5. China Pet Food Market Outlook

7.6. South Korea Pet Food Market Outlook

7.7. India Pet Food Market Outlook



8. South America Pet Food Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Pet Type (Dog, Cat & Others)

8.2.2. By Point of Sales (Store Based Vs Non-Store Based)

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Brazil Pet Food Market Outlook

8.4. Argentina Pet Food Market Outlook

8.5. Colombia Pet Food Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Pet Type (Dog, Cat & Others)

9.2.2. By Point of Sales (Store Based Vs Non-Store Based)

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. UAE Pet Food Market Outlook

9.4. Israel Pet Food Market Outlook

9.5. South Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

9.6. Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers/Opportunities

10.2. Challenges/Restraints



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Company Profiles



Mars Inc

Nestle SA

Colgate-Palmolive Co

JM Smucker Co

The Spectrum Brands

Sanofi

Bayer AG

Vitakraft-Werke Ehrmann

Sohn GmbH & Co KG

Central Garden & Pet Co

BlueBuffalo Pet Products Inc

