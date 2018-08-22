Global Pet Food Packaging Market Report 2018-2022: Key Trends Include Premiumization of Pet Food, Recyclable Packaging & Use of Advanced Packaging

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pet Food Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet food packaging market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the premiumization of pet food. Premiumization alters the end-user's perception of the quality of pet food. Premium packaging addresses the consumer demand in nutritional value and freshness aspects of the product, in turn, contributing to the growth of the market considerably in the forthcoming years.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in pet ownership and spending. The increase in pet adoption has been witnessed not only in large markets including North America and European countries but also in emerging markets including China and Brazil. The rising pet adoption and subsequent increase in demand for pet food products will be the major factors driving the pet food packaging market during the predicted period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the rising prices of raw materials used in pet food packaging. The prices of raw materials including plastics and paper used in pet food packaging are increasing. Furthermore, owing to the shrinkage of supply, there has been a significant increase in the price of raw paper as well.

Key Vendors

Amcor

Ardagh

Bemis

Huhtamaki

Mondi

