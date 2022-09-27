Global Pet Food Packaging Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Amcor, American Packaging, Berry Plastics and Crown Holding Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Food Packaging Market By Material Type, By Food Type, By Animals Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet food packaging market size was valued at $9,435.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $16,579.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Food packaging is an enclosed container or packet, which protects food from tampering and contamination. It also protects foods from physical, biological, and chemical sources, which help to maintain the nutrients of food. To prevent contamination and ensure the sanitation of animal feed, pet food packaging is a complete animal-cooked diet.



Moreover, the pet food packaging market has grown owing to increase in adoption of pets in developed countries. In addition, rise in health concern of pets and animals has created demand for sustainable food packaging and thus driving the growth forward. To preserve pet food packaging quality, increasing issues about pets' health are driving adoption of spill-proof and innovative pet food packaging. Furthermore, high income level of pet owners and changing lifestyles are creating demand for pet food and its packaging and thus boosting the global market.



Furthermore, large number of pet food packaging is manufactured by major key players in the market to overcome traditional packaging ways and to increase productivity. For instance, in October 2021, Mondi launched a new sustainable premium food and pet food packaging solutions product, RetortPouch Recyclable, for ensuring that all of its products are reusable, recyclable.

Similarly, in November 2021, Mondi acquired a leading manufacturer in Turkey that provides high-quality sustainable packaging for food, beverage, agriculture, and industrial food types Olmuksan for expansion in their business in Turkey for sustainable packing. As a result, all such factors provide lucrative growth in the market.



The market is segmented on the basis of market type, animal type, food type, and region. On the basis of material type, the market is divided into paper & paperboard, plastic, and metal. On the basis of animal type, the market is divided into dog, cat, and other. On the basis of food type, the market is divided into dry food, wet food, and others. Region wise, the global market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



The key players that operate in the pet food packaging market are Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation, Ampac Packaging, Ball Corporation, Berry Plastics, Constantia Flexibles, Crown Holding, Mondi Group, Sonoco Product, TC Transcontinental.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the pet food packaging market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key Market Segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the pet food packaging market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The pet food packaging market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key players with in pet food packaging market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the pet food packaging industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: PET FOOD PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Paper and Paperboard

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Plastic

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Metal

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: PET FOOD PACKAGING MARKET, BY FOOD TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Dry Food

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Wet Food

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: PET FOOD PACKAGING MARKET, BY ANIMALS TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Dogs

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Cats

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: PET FOOD PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Mondi Group

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Sonoco Products

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Berry Plastics

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Amcor Limited

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 American Packaging Corporation

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Ampac Packaging

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Ball Corporation

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Bemis Company

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments



