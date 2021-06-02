Global Pet Market Insights to 2026 with Profiles of ADM, Agrolimen, General Mills, Hill's Pet Nutrition, JM Smucker, Nestle, PetSmart, Mars, Spectrum Brands, & Unicharm

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pet Market - Analysis By Type (Pet Food, Pet Care Products, Pet services), Pet Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pet Market was valued at USD 223.54 Billion in the year 2020.

With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China and India, the pet adoption rate is increasing and is expected to grow further in upcoming years.

The trends such as pet humanization and premiumization are driving the Pet market. In this era, people are inclining towards the culture of nuclear families and hence it is resulting in the demand for pet adoption as people have started accepting pets as their family members even in the developing countries.



Dog is the most favourite pet to be adopted in the Pet market. The major factors influencing the growth of the global pet market are mobile pet grooming, strategic initiatives by the major market players, growing humanization and manufacturers opting for e-commerce channel.

Currently, pet stores holds the larger market share in the segment of distribution channel as compared to e-commerce channel but, in upcoming years, e-commerce is expected to witness tremendous growth in pet market.



North America region holds the major Pet market share and countries, such as United States and Canada, are the major contributors to the regional market. Increasing adoption of pets in the region, especially in United States, is the major growth-driving factor.



Pet Care Products segment is expected to hold largest share of Pet market. It majorly includes the different kinds of pet care products available in the market attributing to number of benefits related to the daily activities of pets, health related concerns and other related things.

