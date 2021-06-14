Global Pet Milk Market (2021 to 2027) - by Pet Type, Product Form and Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Milk Market by Pet Type, Product Form and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet milk market size was valued at $116.3 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $173.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027.



Growth in trend of owning a companion animal such as dogs and cats is gaining much more popularity than before due to factors such as physical and mental health related benefits and improved social status. Owning a pet can reduce stress, boost confidence, keeps heart healthy, and help control blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which are scientifically proven facts that encourage people to own pets. Hence, increase in adoption of pets is a vital factor that propels growth of the pet milk market.



Moreover, sometimes mother dog/cat cannot produce adequate amount of milk, owing to their poor health conditions. In such cases et milk or pet milk replacers are used to feed the neonate pups and kittens to provide them with essential nutrients and proteins necessary for their survival and growth. Use of pet milk has become more important as pets such as dogs and cats can not be fed with cow milk as these pets are lactose intolerant. This is another crucial factor that propels the demand for pet milk across the globe.



Further, rise in trend of pet humanization, rapid urbanization, shift toward nuclear families, high disposable income, and awareness related to health benefits of owning pets are several important factors that result in rise in amount of pet adoption and ultimately propel growth of the pet milk market during the forecast period. However, manufacturers of pet milk have to follow strict governments norms related to manufacturing, packaging, labeling, and nutritional contents of pet milk. Moreover, the pet milk market is highly dependent on mortality rate of puppies and kittens as pet milk is majorly consumed by neonates. High mortality rate and stringent government regulations can act as constraint for the global pet milk market.



According to the market analysis, the pet milk market is segmented into pet type, product form, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of pet type, the market is categorized into dog and cat. By product form, it is segregated into powder and liquid. By distribution channel, it is segmented into specialty store, mass retail store, direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Italy, Russia, Germany, Poland, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



North America dominated the pet milk market in 2019, and is expected to sustain its dominance throughout the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe In termss of market share. The fastest growing region is projected to be Asia-Pacific followed by LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global pet milk market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share and increase profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Pet Ag, Inc., Beaphar, B.V., Grober Nutrition, Inc., Fetch For Pets, LLC, Milk Products, Inc., Manna Pro Products, LLC, Petlife International Ltd., Royal Canin U.S.A., Inc., Toplife Formula Pvt. Ltd., and Versele-Laga, N.V.



Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing pet milk market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the pet milk industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO Perspective

2.2. Market definition and scope

2.3. Key findings

2.3.1. Top investment pockets

2.4. Porter's five forces analysis

2.5. Market dynamics

2.5.1. Drivers

2.5.1.1. Humanization of pets will boost the demand for the pet milk

2.5.1.2. Lack of adequate colostrum forces the pet-owners to go for the pet milk

2.5.1.3. Urbanization and shifting towards nuclear families is boosting the pet ownership

2.5.2. Restraint

2.5.2.1. Stringent government norms on the production of the pet milk

2.5.2.2. High mortality rate of pets may hinder the market growth

2.5.3. Opportunities

2.5.3.1. Growing popularity of pet cafe can boost the pet milk market growth

2.5.3.2. Premiumization of the pet milk can increase revenue

2.6. COVID-19 impact and analysis on Pet Milk market

2.7. Key Regulations

2.8. Estimated pet population region-wise



CHAPTER 3: PET MILK MARKET, BY PET TYPE

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Market size and forecast

3.2. Dog

3.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

3.2.2. Market size and forecast

3.3. Cat

3.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

3.3.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 4: PET MILK MARKET, BY PRODUCT FORM

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Powder

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Liquid

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: PET MILK MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Specialty Store

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Mass Retail Store

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Direct-to-consumer (D2C)

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. E-Commerce

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: PET MILK MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

7.1. Product mapping

7.2. Competitive dashboard



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. PET AG, INC.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.2. BEAPHAR B. V.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.3. GROBER NUTRITION, INC.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.4. FETCH FOR PETS, LLC.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.5. MILK PRODUCTS, INC.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.6. MANNA PRO PRODUCTS, LLC

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.7. PETLIFE INTERNATIONAL, LTD.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Operating business segments

8.7.5. Product portfolio

8.8. ROYAL CANIN U.S. A., INC.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.9. TOPLIFE FORMULA PVT. LTD.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.10. VERSELE-LAGA, N. V.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fn21g6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

