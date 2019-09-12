Global Pet Wearable Market Report 2019-2024: Major Players are Whistle Labs, PetPace, Garmin, FitBark, Tractive, Link AKC, Motorola, Num'Axes /EYENIMAL, KYON, Scollar, GoPRo, and Felcana

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Wearable Market by Component (GPS Chips, RFID Chips, Sensors, Wi-Fi, Cellular, Bluetooth Chips, Processors, Memory, Displays, Batteries), Product (Smart Collars, Smart Cameras, Smart Harnesses), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet wearable market, in terms of value, was valued at USD 556.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,717.9 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2019 to 2024.

Pet trackers use a combination of sensors and transmitters for monitoring and recording pet activities. IoT is used in applications of animal monitoring such as location tracking, activity monitoring, health monitoring of animals, and sending data on cloud by using wireless transmission technologies. This information can help pet owners to continually monitor the health and track the movement of their pet.



Surging demand for IoT in pet tracking devices, increasing concerns toward pet health and well being, rising pet population and pet humanization are the major factors driving the growth of this market. High cost and requirement for continuous subscriptions is a major challenge faced by players in the market.



Rapid advancements in WAN and LPWAN technologies and exponential demand for pet wearables from developing countries in APAC are expected to create new opportunities for the pet wearable market.



Major players in this market include Whistle Labs (US), PetPace (US), Garmin (US), FitBark (US), Tractive (Austria), Link AKC (US), Motorola (US), Num'Axes /EYENIMAL (France), KYON (Greece), Scollar (US), GoPRo (US), and Felcana (UK).

