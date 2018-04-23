Global Pet Wearables Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.02% During the Forecast Period 2018-2023

The global pet wearables market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 11.02% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$2.712 billion by 2023, increasing from US$1.448 billion in 2017.

The surge in global pet wearables demand is primarily driven by advancements in wireless area networks, efficient and cost-effective wireless sensors, higher adoption of digital maps and development of a mobile application with inbuilt digital maps. One of the important factors expected to propel the growth of pet wearable market is increasing trend of IoT, which is enabling connection of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets to these pet wearable devices which enables the user to continually monitor the health and track the movement of their pets.

In various developing countries, increasing adoption of pets and growing awareness towards pet fitness and health along with increasing disposable income will propel the growth of pet wearables market. However, several factors such as high power consumption, purchasing costs, lack of infrastructure, and high cost of network installation are expected to hinder the market growth.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Otto Petcare Systems, PetPace LLC, Afimilk, Ltd, Whistle Labs Inc, Loc8tor, Ltd, and Dairymaster among others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Pet Wearables Market by Product

5.1. Smart Collar

5.2. Smart Vest

5.3. Smart Harness

5.4. Smart Camera



6. Global Pet Wearables Market by Technology

6.1. RFID

6.2. GPS

6.3. Sensors

6.4. Bluetooth



7. Global Pet Wearables Market by Application

7.1. Medical Diagnosis and Treatment

7.2. Identification and Tracking

7.3. Fitness Monitoring

7.4. Behaviour Monitoring and Control



8. Global Pet Wearables Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.2. South America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.5. Asia Pacific



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Investment Analysis

9.3. Recent Deals

9.4. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Dairymaster

10.2. Fitbark

10.3. IceRobotics Ltd.

10.4. Loc8tor Ltd.

10.5. Motorola

10.6. Tractive

10.7. Whistle Labs Inc.

10.8. Otto Petcare Systems

10.9. PetPace LLC

10.10. Afimilk Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w54kck/global_pet?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pet-wearables-market-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-11-02-during-the-forecast-period-2018-2023--300634336.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

