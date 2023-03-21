Global Pharma and Biotech Discovery Stage Partnering Analysis and Trends Report 2023: What do Companies Spend on Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical Stage Partnering

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2016 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 3,900 discovery stage deals.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how, why and on what terms companies enter discovery stage partnering deals. These deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors product or technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all discovery stage partnering deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including over 3,900 links to online deal records of actual discovery partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of discovery stage deal making and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of why companies partner discovery stage compounds/products.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of discovery stage deals strategy and deal structure including numerous case studies. Chapter 4 provides an overview of the various payment strategies used in discovery stage deals.



Chapter 5 provides a review of discovery stage deal making since 2016. Deals activity is reviewed by year, therapeutic area, technology type, as well as most active dealmakers.



Chapter 6 provides a detailed analysis of discovery stage payment terms including headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates.



Chapter 7 provides a review of the leading discovery stage deal by headline value. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 8 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active discovery stage dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 9 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of discovery stage partnering deals signed and announced since 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 10 provides a comprehensive directory of discovery stage partnering deals since 2016.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in discovery stage partnering and deal making since 2016.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix of all discovery deals since 2016 is provided organized by partnering company A-Z, deal type, therapy focus and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of discovery stage products and compounds.



Report scope



Global Discovery Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2016-2023 include:

Trends in discovery stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Analysis of discovery stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life discovery stage deals

Access to over 3,900 discovery stage deals

The leading discovery stage deals by value since 2016

Most active discovery stage dealmakers since 2016

The leading discovery stage partnering 2016

Available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal type

Specific therapy target

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as

Abbott

Abbvie

Actavis

Amgen

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Bayer

Biogen Idec

BMS

Celgene

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Gilead

GSK

J&J

Kyowa Hakko

Merck

Mitsubishi

Mylan

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Shire

Takeda

Teva

Valeant

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner at discovery stage?

2.1. Introduction

2.2. The role of discovery stage partnering

2.2.1. In-licensing at discovery stage

2.2.2. Out-licensing at discovery stage

2.3. Difference between discovery, preclinical and clinical stage deals

2.4. Reasons for entering into discovery stage partnering deals

2.4.1. Licensors reasons for entering discovery stage deals

2.4.2. Licensees reasons for entering discovery stage deals

2.5. The future of discovery stage partnering deals



Chapter 3 - Discovery stage deal strategies and structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. At what stage do companies partner?

3.2.1. Partnering early in pharmaceutical/biotech

3.2.1.1. Discovery and preclinical stage partnering case studies

3.2.2. Partnering later in pharmaceutical/biotech

3.2.2.1. Clinical stage partnering case studies

3.3. Early and later stage partnering - a risk/cost comparison

3.4. What do companies spend on discovery, preclinical and clinical stage partnering?

3.5. Pure versus multi-component partnering deals

3.6. Pure licensing agreement structure

3.6.1. Example pure licensing agreements

3.7. Multicomponent discovery stage partnering agreements

3.7.1.a. Example multicomponent early stage clauses



Chapter 4 - Discovery stage partnering payment strategies

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Discovery stage payment strategies

4.3. Payment options

4.3.1. Headline values

4.3.2. Upfront payments

4.3.2.1. Conditionality of upfront payments

4.3.3. Loans

4.3.4. Convertible loans

4.3.5. Equity

4.3.6. R&D funding

4.3.7. Licensing fees

4.3.8. Milestone payments

4.3.9. Royalty payments

4.3.9.1. Issues affecting royalty rates

4.3.9.2. Royalties on combination products

4.3.9.3. Guaranteed minimum/maximum annual payments

4.3.9.4. Royalty stacking

4.3.9.5. Royalties and supply/purchase contracts

4.3.10. Quids

4.3.11. Option payments



Chapter 5 - Trends in discovery stage deal making

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Discovery stage partnering over the years

5.2.1. Attributes of discovery deals

5.3. Discovery stage partnering by deal type

5.4. Discovery stage partnering by disease type

5.5. Partnering by discovery stage technology type

5.6. Discovery stage partnering by most active company, 2016 to 2023



Chapter 6 - Payment terms for discovery stage partnering

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Guidelines for discovery stage payment terms

6.2.1. Upfront payments

6.2.2. Milestone payments

6.2.3. Royalty payments

6.3. Discovery stage payment terms - deal data analysis

6.3.1. Public data

6.3.2. Survey data

6.4. Payment terms analysis

6.4.1. Discovery stage headline values

6.4.2. Discovery stage deal upfront payments

6.4.3. Discovery stage deal milestone payments

6.4.4. Discovery stage royalty rates



Chapter 7 - Leading discovery stage deals

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top discovery stage deals by value



Chapter 8 - Top 25 most active discovery stage dealmakers

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top 25 most active discovery stage dealmakers



Chapter 9 - Discovery stage partnering contracts directory

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Discovery stage deals with contracts 2016 to 2023



Chapter 10 - Discovery stage deal making by development stage

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Deals by discovery stage



