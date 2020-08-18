Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market 2020-2025: A $2+ Trillion Opportunity Assessment with Profiles of Key Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market by Route (Oral (Tablet), Pulmonary (Nebulizer), Injectable, Ocular (Liquid), Topical (Solid), Implantable (Active), Transmucosal), Application (Cancer, Diabetes), Patient Care Setting (Hospital)- COVID-19 Impact - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug delivery technology market is projected to reach USD 2,015.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1,320.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2025.



This report provides a detailed picture of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as route of administration, application, facility of use, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The major players in the drug delivery technology market are Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Sanofi (France), and Antares Pharma, Inc. (US).

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growth in the biologics market are expected to drive the overall growth of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, and technological advancements and new product launches. On the other hand, the risk of needlestick injuries and the increasing pricing pressure are expected to challenge market growth in the coming years.

The home care settings segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the facility of use, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)/clinics, diagnostic centers, home care settings, and other facilities of use. The home care settings segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can majorly be attributed to the increasing use of various drug delivery devices such as injectables, nebulizers, and inhalers in-home care settings.

The conventional injection devices segment accounted for the largest share of the injectable drug delivery market in 2019.

Based on type, the injectable drug delivery technology is segmented into conventional injection devices, self-injection devices, and other devices. In 2019, conventional injection devices accounted for the largest share of the injectable drug delivery technology market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as the low cost of devices and manufacturing, large molecular size of biologics administered through injectables, and the widespread popularity of conventional devices.

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The large share of the North American market is due to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, respiratory allergies, and diabetes; growth in biologics in the pharmaceuticals market; and the presence of a large number of prominent players in this region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Drug Delivery Technology Market Overview

4.2 Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Route of Administration, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

4.3 Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Facility of Use, 2020-2025 (USD Billion)

4.4 Drug Delivery Technology Market Share, by Application and Region, 2019

4.5 Drug Delivery Technology Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.3.2 Growth in the Biologics Market

5.3.3 Technological Advancements and New Product Launches

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Risk of Needlestick Injuries

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Self-Administration and Home Care

5.5.2 Rising Demand for Biosimilars

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Pricing Pressure

5.7 COVID-19 Impact on the Drug Delivery Technology Market



6 Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Route of Administration

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Oral Drug Delivery

6.3 Injectable Drug Delivery

6.4 Topical Drug Delivery

6.5 Ocular Drug Delivery

6.6 Pulmonary Drug Delivery

6.7 Nasal Drug Delivery

6.8 Transmucosal Drug Delivery

6.9 Implantable Drug Delivery



7 Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Facility of Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

7.4 Home Care Settings

7.5 Diagnostic Centers

7.6 Other Facilities of Use



8 Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 COVID-19 Impact, by Application

8.3 Infectious Diseases

8.4 Cancer

8.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

8.6 Diabetes

8.7 Respiratory Diseases

8.8 Central Nervous System Disorders

8.9 Autoimmune Diseases

8.10 Other Applications



9 Drug Delivery Technology Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Player Ranking, 2020

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

10.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.4.2 Visionary Leaders

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.5 Emerging Companies

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2019)

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Starting Blocks

10.5.3 Responsive Companies

10.5.4 Dynamic Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

11.2 Novartis AG

11.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.4 Pfizer, Inc.

11.5 Bayer AG

11.6 Antares Pharma, Inc.

11.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.8 Glaxosmithkline plc

11.9 3M

11.10 Merck & Co. Inc.

11.11 Sanofi

11.12 Abbvie

11.13 Amgen

11.14 Boehringer Ingelheim

11.15 Astrazeneca

11.16 Eli Lilly and Company

11.17 Gilead Sciences

11.18 GENMAB A/S

11.19 Teva Pharmaceuticals

11.20 Bristol-Myers Squibb



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1apgsm



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

