Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market 2018-2026 - Market is Expected to Reach US$ 11,938.1 Million

The global pharmaceutical excipients market was valued at US$ 6,615.7 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 11,938.1 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 6.87 % from 2018 to 2026.



Polymers segment currently dominates the pharmaceutical excipients market due to its vast application in drug formulation from conventional to novel drug delivery systems. Over the last two decades, polymers have undergone tremendous structural modification to improve the bioavailability and solubility properties of the API. In this research report, proper emphasis is given to decipher the current research being conducted in drug formulation and development studies entirely focusing on the use of polymers to effectively decouple the reduced intrinsic solubility of APIs by using various technologies that would disrupt the crystal lattice of drug candidate to increase their solubility.

Fillers and diluents comprises nearly 42% of the pharmaceutical excipients market and is the leading segment by function. Binders segment will be making a significant growth owing to the latest trend observed in the pharmaceutical industries investing huge in the excipients co-processing to overcome several obstacles in drug formulation and reducing the development costs.



Domicile of key players such as BASF SE and Roquette Group in the Western European region mainly define the pharmaceutical excipients market in Europe. In addition, flexible regulatory guidelines stipulated by the European Medical Agency (EMA) for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical excipients contribute to the dominance of Europe.



Asia Pacific is set to register significant growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, owing to low cost of raw material and efficient workforce. Moreover, emergence of local manufacturers has created a competitive environment for the key players, which contributes to the growth of pharmaceutical excipients market in Asia Pacific.



As per the research findings of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (IFPMA) 2016 report, approximately 10% of the drugs currently marketed are poorly soluble. Moreover, 40% of the new chemical moieties are rejected due to their solubility issues. To overcome such challenges, excipients play a major role in determining the bioavailability of the API, change their gastrointestinal motility and even membrane permeability. Rise in chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle and huge investments made by pharmaceutical industries in the formulation and development segment will drive the pharmaceutical excipients market growth.

It is noteworthy to understand that due to incompatibility between excipients and API has resulted in the drug related adverse events which makes it mandatory for the manufacturers to maintain quality standards as per cGMP guidelines and maintain accuracy in accelerated stability testing studies.



Key players are currently emphasizing on developing ecofriendly manufacturing processes as the production of excipients in large quantities causes environmental pollution, a major challenge faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturers.



Key Market Movements:

Availability of cheap labor and raw material drives the pharmaceutical excipients market in emerging economies such as APAC and LATAM

Pharmaceutical companies are investing huge in drug F&D in the co-processing and on line extensions of excipients to improve their functionality

Stringent cGMP regulatory guidelines has resulted in rising demand for high grade pharmaceutical excipients

Biopharmaceutical industries are focusing more on protein and peptide drugs that results in the growth of protein derived polymers market

With drug solubility reducing significantly in the last 15 years (increased BCS Class IV and II compounds), the demand for surfactants, co-solvents etc. has increased drastically

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.2. Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Function, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, 2017

3.6. Competitive Landscape of Key Players in Pharmaceutical Excipients Market



Chapter 4. Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Product, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Polymers

4.2.1. Ethyl Cellulose

4.2.2. Methyl Cellulose

4.2.3. Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose

4.2.4. Povidone

4.2.5. Crosscarmellose Sodium

4.2.6. Pregelatinized Starch

4.2.7. Sodium Starch Glycolate

4.2.8. Polyethylene Glycols

4.2.9. Acrylic Polymers

4.3. Minerals

4.3.1. Calcium Phosphate

4.3.2. Calcium Carbonate

4.3.3. Clay

4.3.4. Silicon Dioxide

4.3.5. Titanium Dioxide

4.3.6. Others (Magnesium Oxide, Clay Kaolinite, Phyllosilicates)

4.4. Alcohols

4.4.1. Glycerin

4.4.2. Propylene Glycol

4.4.3. Sorbitol

4.4.4. Mannitol

4.4.5. Others (Benzyl Alcohol, Menthol, Polyvinyl Alcohol)

4.5. Sugars

4.5.1. Lactose

4.5.2. Sucrose

4.5.3. Others (Maltodextrin, Cyclodextrin, Dextrose, Saccharin)

4.6. Petrochemicals

4.6.1. Petrolatum

4.6.2. Mineral Waxes

4.6.3. Mineral Oils

4.6.4. Others (Paraben, Paraffin)

4.7. Oleochemicals

4.7.1. Fatty Acids

4.7.2. Mineral Stearates

4.7.3. Others (Quaternary Ammonium Salts, Triacylglycerols)

4.8. Proteins

4.9. Others (Tweens, Spans, Carbomers, Disodium Edetate)



Chapter 5. Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Function, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Fillers and Diluents

5.3. Binders

5.4. Solvents

5.5. Coatings

5.6. Flavoring Agents

5.7. Disintegrants

5.8. Colorants

5.9. Lubricants and Glidants

5.10. Preservatives



Chapter 6. Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods Plc.

Ashland, Inc.

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

FMC Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

Roquette Group

