Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Markets Report 2018: Data for 2016-2017 & CAGR Projections for 2018-2022 - Overview, Classification & Significance in the Pharma Industry

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Excipients in Pharmaceuticals: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the pharmaceutical excipient market covers an overview of excipients, classification of excipients, and their significance in the pharmaceutical industry.
A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics, market structure analysis incorporating Porter's Five Force Framework analysis and supply chain and distribution is discussed in detail. Excluded from the scope of this report is the use of excipients in cosmetics, food and beverage, and chemical industries. Emerging pharmaceutical excipients such as co-processed and multifunctional excipients and their impact on the future of pharmaceutical excipients market is also analyzed.
Geographically, this report analyzes the market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Key countries with a high concentration of pharma manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations, including the U.S., Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France and Spain), China, India and Brazil are discussed. A detailed competitive analysis of key leading pharmaceutical excipient suppliers is provided, detailing business operations and segment focus.
Report Includes:
- 58 tables
- An overview of the global market for excipients in pharmaceuticals
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Detailed analyses of organic and inorganic excipients
- Discussion of various excipient interactions, including drug-excipient interaction, excipient-excipient interaction, and package-excipient interaction
- Insight into the most critical issues surrounding excipients, including technological, regulatory, economic, and political
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Cargill, Inc, Meggle Pharma Gmbh, The Lubrizol Corporation and Omya Ag
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Intended Audience
Scope of the Study
Methodology
Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Circulating Tumor Cells
Cancer
Recent Advances in Technology
Invasive Power
Circulating Tumor Cells
Phenotypic Characteristics
CTC Clusters
CTC Detection
Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs)
Circulating Tumor Cells- Potential Uses
Proliferative Activity
Epithelial Marker Genes on Circulating Tumor Cells
Circulating Tumor Cells and Stem Cell-Like Phenotype
CTCs and Primary Tumor Cells: Comparison
Metastasis
Future Directions
Metastatic Development in Cancer Patients
Circulating Tumor Cell Migration
Important Markers of Distant Metastasis
Circulating Tumor Cell Detection
Methods
CellSearch Method
Epic Sciences Method
Maintrac
ISET Test
Challenges for Detection
Clinical Application of Circulating Tumor DNA
Circulating Tumor Cells as Predictor of Response to Therapy
Measurement of CTCs-Applications
Conclusion
4 Incidence of Cancer
Worldwide Growth in the Incidence of Cancer
Causes of Cancer
Risk Factors for Cancers
Burden of Cancer
Avoiding Risk Factors
Early Detection
Treatment
Palliative Care
World Health Organization Response
World Cancer Statistics
Cancer and the Global Impact
Global Patterns
Future of Cancer
Common Types of Cancers
U.S. Cancer Incidence
Global Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Cancer in Europe
Prostate Cancer in Asia
Other Nations
Conclusions
5 Technologies
Finding Circulating Tumor Cells
Why CTCs?
Current CTC Detection and Isolation Methods
New Technologies for Detection
Cancer Prognosis
CTC Detection Techniques - Requirements
Nucleic Acid-based Methods
Clinical Testing
Summary
New Emerging Technologies
6 Circulating Tumor Cells and Cancer Diagnostics
Use of CTCs for Diagnosis
Current Methods and Applications
Circulating Tumor Cells in Prostate Cancer: Case Studies
CTCs in Companion Diagnostics
Newer Technologies in Development
Molecular Analyses of CTC
Conclusions
7 CTCs in Clinical Trials
CTC Diagnostics
Circulating Tumor Cell Technology
Potential Therapeutic Uses of Circulating Tumor Cells
Challenges in the Detection of Circulating Tumor Cells
CTCs as Clinical Biomarkers
PCR-based Markers
Circulating Tumor Cells in Cancer -Current Status
Prognostic and Predictive Value of CTCs
CTCs in Clinical Cancer Management
Existing Technologies in Clinical Trials
Clinical Studies Using CellSearch Technology
Approvals
Recent Studies
Possible Use of CTCs and DTCs as New Biomarkers
Clinical Applications
Application of CTC Technologies to Clinical Testing
CTC Technologies for Clinical Development
Standard Recommendations
CTC Number as a Prognostic Biomarker
Prognostic Studies
CTCs as a Surrogate Response Biomarker
CTCs as a Real-time Biopsy
CTC Chip Technology and EGFR Mutation Analysis
CTC Characterization after Enrichment Using the CellSearch Platform
Final Remarks
8 Circulating Tumor Cell Market
Invasive Cancer
Cancer Survival
Global Annual Oncology Market
Cancer Therapy
Aging and Cancer
Cancer Drug Pipeline
Cancer Costs in the U.S.
Japan Oncology Drugs Market
Breast Cancer
Colon and Rectum
Prostate
Chemotherapy Market
Cancer Testing Market
Current Cancer Diagnostic Tests
A Universal Tumor Test-Is it Possible?
Cancer Biomarker Testing Market
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer Biomarker Tests
Cancer Disease Management
Personalized Cancer Testing
Circulating Tumor Cell Market-A New Approach
Clinical Diagnostics Market
Current Status of the Market
Future and Next Steps
9 Patents Overview
Key Patents
Menarini-Silicon Biosystems/Veridex
Magsweeper
Scripps Research Institute (EPIC Sciences)
CellPoint Diagnostics
University of Washington
Biofluidica
Adnagen
Filtini
Ikonisys
Aviva Biosciences
Harvard University-Mehmet Toner, PhD
Cellective Dx
Johns Hopkins University
Medical Discovery Partners
Cynvenio Biosystems
ScreenCell
Canopus Bioscience
Advanced Cell Diagnostics
Biocept
TRUECELLS
Roche Molecular Systems and the University of North Carolina
Cellectar Biosciences
The General Hospital Corp.
The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania Patents
Epic Sciences
Immunomedics
10 Selected Company Profiles
Companies
Key Players
Key Company Profiles
Adnagen
Advanced Cell Diagnostics
Apocell
Aviva Biosciences
Biocep Ltd.
Biocept Inc.
Biofluidica Microtechnologies Llc
Canopus Biosciences
Cellmax Life
Celltrafix Inc.
Celula
Clearbridge Biomedics
Creatv Microtech Inc
Cynvenio Biosystems Inc.
Cytotrack
Epic Biosciences
Fluxion Biosciences
Greiner Bio-One Gmbh
Ikonisys Inc.
Ivdiagnostics Inc
Janssen Diagnostics
Menarini-Silicon Biosystems
Miltenyi Biotec
Nanostring Technologies Inc.
Natural Nano Inc.
Rarecells
Screencell
Stemcell Technologies
Synergex Corp.
Sysmex Corp.
Vitatex Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vbg8r8/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-excipients-markets-report-2018-data-for-2016-2017--cagr-projections-for-2018-2022---overview-classification--significance-in-the-pharma-industry-300631141.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article