Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Markets Report 2018: Data for 2016-2017 & CAGR Projections for 2018-2022 - Overview, Classification & Significance in the Pharma Industry

This report on the pharmaceutical excipient market covers an overview of excipients, classification of excipients, and their significance in the pharmaceutical industry.

A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics, market structure analysis incorporating Porter's Five Force Framework analysis and supply chain and distribution is discussed in detail. Excluded from the scope of this report is the use of excipients in cosmetics, food and beverage, and chemical industries. Emerging pharmaceutical excipients such as co-processed and multifunctional excipients and their impact on the future of pharmaceutical excipients market is also analyzed.

Geographically, this report analyzes the market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Key countries with a high concentration of pharma manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations, including the U.S., Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France and Spain), China, India and Brazil are discussed. A detailed competitive analysis of key leading pharmaceutical excipient suppliers is provided, detailing business operations and segment focus.

Report Includes:

58 tables

An overview of the global market for excipients in pharmaceuticals

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Detailed analyses of organic and inorganic excipients

Discussion of various excipient interactions, including drug-excipient interaction, excipient-excipient interaction, and package-excipient interaction

Insight into the most critical issues surrounding excipients, including technological, regulatory, economic, and political

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Cargill, Inc, Meggle Pharma Gmbh, The Lubrizol Corporation and Omya Ag

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of the Study

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Circulating Tumor Cells

Cancer

Recent Advances in Technology

Invasive Power

Circulating Tumor Cells

Phenotypic Characteristics

CTC Clusters

CTC Detection

Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs)

Circulating Tumor Cells- Potential Uses

Proliferative Activity

Epithelial Marker Genes on Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating Tumor Cells and Stem Cell-Like Phenotype

CTCs and Primary Tumor Cells: Comparison

Metastasis

Future Directions

Metastatic Development in Cancer Patients

Circulating Tumor Cell Migration

Important Markers of Distant Metastasis

Circulating Tumor Cell Detection

Methods

CellSearch Method

Epic Sciences Method

Maintrac

ISET Test

Challenges for Detection

Clinical Application of Circulating Tumor DNA

Circulating Tumor Cells as Predictor of Response to Therapy

Measurement of CTCs-Applications

Conclusion



4 Incidence of Cancer

Worldwide Growth in the Incidence of Cancer

Causes of Cancer

Risk Factors for Cancers

Burden of Cancer

Avoiding Risk Factors

Early Detection

Treatment

Palliative Care

World Health Organization Response

World Cancer Statistics

Cancer and the Global Impact

Global Patterns

Future of Cancer

Common Types of Cancers

U.S. Cancer Incidence

Global Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cancer in Europe

Prostate Cancer in Asia

Other Nations

Conclusions



5 Technologies

Finding Circulating Tumor Cells

Why CTCs?

Current CTC Detection and Isolation Methods

New Technologies for Detection

Cancer Prognosis

CTC Detection Techniques - Requirements

Nucleic Acid-based Methods

Clinical Testing

Summary

New Emerging Technologies



6 Circulating Tumor Cells and Cancer Diagnostics

Use of CTCs for Diagnosis

Current Methods and Applications

Circulating Tumor Cells in Prostate Cancer: Case Studies

CTCs in Companion Diagnostics

Newer Technologies in Development

Molecular Analyses of CTC

Conclusions



7 CTCs in Clinical Trials

CTC Diagnostics

Circulating Tumor Cell Technology

Potential Therapeutic Uses of Circulating Tumor Cells

Challenges in the Detection of Circulating Tumor Cells

CTCs as Clinical Biomarkers

PCR-based Markers

Circulating Tumor Cells in Cancer -Current Status

Prognostic and Predictive Value of CTCs

CTCs in Clinical Cancer Management

Existing Technologies in Clinical Trials

Clinical Studies Using CellSearch Technology

Approvals

Recent Studies

Possible Use of CTCs and DTCs as New Biomarkers

Clinical Applications

Application of CTC Technologies to Clinical Testing

CTC Technologies for Clinical Development

Standard Recommendations

CTC Number as a Prognostic Biomarker

Prognostic Studies

CTCs as a Surrogate Response Biomarker

CTCs as a Real-time Biopsy

CTC Chip Technology and EGFR Mutation Analysis

CTC Characterization after Enrichment Using the CellSearch Platform

Final Remarks



8 Circulating Tumor Cell Market

Invasive Cancer

Cancer Survival

Global Annual Oncology Market

Cancer Therapy

Aging and Cancer

Cancer Drug Pipeline

Cancer Costs in the U.S.

Japan Oncology Drugs Market

Breast Cancer

Colon and Rectum

Prostate

Chemotherapy Market

Cancer Testing Market

Current Cancer Diagnostic Tests

A Universal Tumor Test-Is it Possible?

Cancer Biomarker Testing Market

Molecular Diagnostics

Cancer Biomarker Tests

Cancer Disease Management

Personalized Cancer Testing

Circulating Tumor Cell Market-A New Approach

Clinical Diagnostics Market

Current Status of the Market

Future and Next Steps



9 Patents Overview

Key Patents

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems/Veridex

Magsweeper

Scripps Research Institute (EPIC Sciences)

CellPoint Diagnostics

University of Washington

Biofluidica

Adnagen

Filtini

Ikonisys

Aviva Biosciences

Harvard University-Mehmet Toner, PhD

Cellective Dx

Johns Hopkins University

Medical Discovery Partners

Cynvenio Biosystems

ScreenCell

Canopus Bioscience

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Biocept

TRUECELLS

Roche Molecular Systems and the University of North Carolina

Cellectar Biosciences

The General Hospital Corp.

The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania Patents

Epic Sciences

Immunomedics



10 Selected Company Profiles

Companies

Key Players

Key Company Profiles

Adnagen

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Apocell

Aviva Biosciences

Biocep Ltd.

Biocept Inc.

Biofluidica Microtechnologies Llc

Canopus Biosciences

Cellmax Life

Celltrafix Inc.

Celula

Clearbridge Biomedics

Creatv Microtech Inc

Cynvenio Biosystems Inc.

Cytotrack

Epic Biosciences

Fluxion Biosciences

Greiner Bio-One Gmbh

Ikonisys Inc.

Ivdiagnostics Inc

Janssen Diagnostics

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Miltenyi Biotec

Nanostring Technologies Inc.

Natural Nano Inc.

Rarecells

Screencell

Stemcell Technologies

Synergex Corp.

Sysmex Corp.

Vitatex Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vbg8r8/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-excipients-markets-report-2018-data-for-2016-2017--cagr-projections-for-2018-2022---overview-classification--significance-in-the-pharma-industry-300631141.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

