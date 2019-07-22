Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Markets to 2024 - Focus on Solid Containers, Dropper Bottles, Nasal Spray Bottles, Liquid Bottles, Oral Care

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical plastic bottles market was valued at USD 7.34 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.31 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.11%, during the forecast period of 2019 - 2024.



The growing demand for the packaging industry in pharmaceutical for the storage and delivering of medicines will drive the market in the forecast period.

Plastic remains one of the most used packing materials than its counterparts like paper, glass, and metal. The low cost of packaging is driving its use in the pharmaceutical industry. With environmental concerns growing in more and more countries, significant players have increased their investments in research and development to tackle environmental concerns and make plastic bottles safer pharmaceutical use.

Moreover, recycling is augmenting the growth of plastic bottles in the pharmaceutical industry. Plastic bottles have always been the preferred mode of packaging tablets and capsules. They are also used for packaging liquid dosages, like syrups, nasal, and ophthalmic medications. The advantage of a plastic bottle is that pharmaceutical manufacturers can place more tablets in bottles more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Amcor Limited came up with a special bottle for the patients' convenience that provides extra information about the medicine and its applications, helps patients set up a smartphone reminder to take their dosages, allow patients to scan each dose so compliance can be monitored, help healthcare providers prepare follow-on prescriptions after checking dosages.

The manufacturers and subsequent handling within the supply chain of pharmaceutical products need special conditions in terms of both packaging and handling. This is due to the sensitive nature of drugs which, when exposed to the atmosphere, lose their therapeutic properties.

This makes it imperative for pharmaceutical manufacturers to follow stringent requirements to protect consumer safety and environmental regulations. Which also could be challenging for the pharmaceutical plastic bottles market.

Scope of the Report



As plastic bottles are light-weight and easier to handle, the adoption of these bottles is growing. Manufacturers are preferring the use of plastic bottles, due to lower costs of production and a variety of innovations that can happen. Since they will be used in the pharmaceutical industry, they are made in complete awareness about environmental issues and hazardous effects. Therefore, manufacturers strictly follow government stringent rules and regulations across the world.



Key Market Trends



LDPE, HDPE, and Polypropylene are the Most Used Materials

LDPE is a thermoplastic made from monomer ethylene, which is not reactive at room temperature. It has no branching, and can also withstand temperatures of 80 C, continuously. It is made either in translucent or opaque.

HPDE is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It is largely known for its strength-to-density ratio and has a major application in plastic bottle production. It offers little branching capabilities, which gives it stronger intermolecular forces and greater tensile strength than LDPE. HPDE is harder, more opaque and can withstand higher temperatures of the order of 110 Celsius.

Polypropylene is an addition polymer made from monomer propylene. The polymer is rugged and unusually resistant to many chemical solvents bases and acids.

The increase in revenue of medicines will lead to the demand for LDPE and HDPE significantly. The ease of use and high demand for plastic bottles is expected to help the pharmaceutical plastic bottles market grow at a moderate rate, during the forecast period.

North America Account for Significant Market Share

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the major contributors to the plastic bottles in the region. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, there are more health check-ups and the demand for plastic bottles will rise in the forecast period.

Medicines stored in bottles are being protected through various kinds of airtight plastic bottles. The bottles are being used in bulk and prescription dose packaging of oral ethical drugs and the packaging of solid dose oral over-the-counter medicines in large quantities.

Moreover, strict regulations, increasing demand in the end-user industry, and the growing demographics favoring cost-effective solutions are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the market.

The number of companies in North America is looking to expand into emerging markets, with no sophisticated cold storage chains and producing packages that can provide longer shelf life is growing. Under these circumstances, the demand for plastic packaging products, such as bottles and containers, has increased tremendously in the last decade and has been a major driver for the global pharmaceutical plastic bottles market in the region.

Competitive Landscape



Amcor Limited. Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Aptar Pharma, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Company, Alpha Packaging, and Alpack Plastic Packaging, among others. The market is neither fragmented nor concentrated since there is no major competition in the market. Therefore, the market concentration will be moderate.



November 2018 - Comor acquired Shore Plastic Technologies. Shore Plastic Technologies develops products in the medical, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and CPG industries. The acquisition is the latest in a series of recent investments by Comor to enhance the company's design and engineering capabilities to better serve customers in the medical device, diagnostic pharmaceutical, and CPG market segments.



May 2018 - Gerresheimer, expanded its presence on the South American market. The new Gerresheimer Anpolis plant commenced production in the Brazilian state of Gois in order to secure and support the continued strong growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry

4.3.2 Growing Pressure on Pharma Companies to Cut Costs

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increasing Raw Material Costs

4.4.2 Environmental Concerns over Usage of Plastic

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Raw Material

5.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.1.2 Poly Propylene (PP)

5.1.3 Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE)

5.1.4 High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE)

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Solid Containers

5.2.2 Dropper Bottles

5.2.3 Nasal Spray Bottles

5.2.4 Liquid Bottles

5.2.5 Oral Care

5.2.6 Other Types

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

6.1.3 Gerresheimer AG

6.1.4 Aptar Pharma

6.1.5 O.Berk Company, LLC

6.1.6 Alpha Packaging

6.1.7 Graham Packaging Company

6.1.8 COMAR, LLC

6.1.9 Alpack Plastic Packaging

6.1.10 Drug Plastics Group

6.1.11 Plastipak Holdings, Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o52udv



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

