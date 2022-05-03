Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Share Projected to Grow to USD 4.92 Billion By 2030: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (O-rings, Gaskets, Lip seals, D seals, and Others); By Material (Metals, PTFE, Silicone, Nitrile Rubber, EPDM, FKM, FFKM, UHMWPE, and PU); By Application (Manufacturing Equipment, R&D, Quality Control, Packaging Equipment, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global pharmaceutical processing seals market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 2.16 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 4.92 Billion By 2030.

Pharmaceutical processing seals are used in the process developed to refine, blend, and prepare the medicines through through-products and ingredients. It works as a beneficial sealant by minimizing the risk of cross-contamination. It helps to maintain the material lubricated, thus improving the performance efficiency. Sealing solutions have a key role in a variety of industrial applications, specifically in the medical and pharmaceuticals industries.

Rapid developments in the healthcare industries, acquisition of cutting-edge technology, instruments, and equipment, rising cases of new diseases, and advancements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure are the factors fueling the global pharmaceutical processing seals market during the projected period. Over the years, the pharmaceutical processing seals market has experienced significant growth and is expected to reach more heights.

The Report Offers the Following Key Aspects:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the pharmaceutical processing seals market along with the current trends and future estimations

It provides pharmaceutical processing seals market analysis, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The competitive outlook of the global pharmaceutical processing seals market growth is given covering the profiles and growth strategies of the key players.

The report provides a country-level analysis of the market for segments by application, product type, and sub-segments.

Top Key Players in Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Are:

Trelleborg AB

Freudenberg Group

IDEX Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

John Crane

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Flowserve Corporation

James Walker

Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing technological developments and advancements in research and development projects towards innovative pharmaceutical processing seals equipment production are boosting the market growth. The developments in the health care sector in developing regions enhanced the market growth. In addition, the rising demand for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the key factors supporting the growth of the pharmaceutical processing seals market. Moreover, the incorporation of Industry 4.0 in the pharmaceutical industry, for automation and real-time monitoring features, is also anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the pharmaceutical processing seals market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for networking and storage in the pharmaceutical sector as well as smart healthcare infrastructure and sensor-based devices is projected to offer great opportunities for the market over the foreseen period.

Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 4.92 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 2.16 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 10.1% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Trelleborg AB, Freudenberg Group, IDEX Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, John Crane, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Saint-Gobain S.A., Flowserve Corporation, James Walker Segments Covered By Type, By Material, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Type

Based on the type segment, the market is categorized into O-rings, Gaskets, Lip seals, D seals, and Others. Among these, the O-rings segment is likely to account most significant revenue in the global pharmaceutical processing seals market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. During the production of pharma medications, pharma equipment along with O-rings is used. O-rings are also utilized in cryogenic, bioprocessing, and other applications.

Insight by Materials

Based on materials, metals witnessed the highest market share in the market. Metals have the capability to resist chemicals reactions and maximum temperatures and pressure as well as toxic chemicals, high friction & speed. They are also non-reactive to process fluids and can prevent contamination and leakage. Moreover, metals are used to manufacture O-rings, lip seals, and gaskets which are usually used in agitators, mixers, reactors, and gearboxes.

Geographic Overview: Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market

Based on Regional Analysis, the North American region generated the largest market share in 2021 owing to the strong and improved healthcare sector in the region. North America is known as the largest market for pharmaceutical processing seals. Also, stellar investments and the advancement in medical technology in the region have fueled the pharma equipment market, boosting the demand for pharmaceutical processing seals. Moreover, rising demand for generic and biosimilar pharmaceuticals, high healthcare spending, an elderly population, and a surge in changing lifestyle disorders are also accelerating the region's high pharma output.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to progress at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to an increased investment toward healthcare capacity expansion and increased per capita income. In addition, the demand for residential pharmaceutical manufacturing has been increasing due to the growing demand for efficient pharma drugs to treat critical medical problems. This factor is projected to boost the pharmaceutical processing seals market growth in the region.

The market is primarily segmented based on type, material, application, and region.

Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market: By Type Outlook

O-rings

Gaskets

Lip seals

D seals

Others

Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market: By Material Outlook

Metals

PTFE

Silicone

Nitrile Rubber

EPDM

FKM

FFKM

UHMWPE

PU

Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market: By Application Outlook

Manufacturing equipment

R&D

Quality control

Packaging equipment

Others

